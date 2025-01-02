A Comprehensive Guide to Xiaohongshu: AD-Linkage Launches Mainland Digital Marketing Certification Course

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - The social media platform Xiaohongshu, known as the "Chinese version of Instagram," has rapidly risen in popularity in recent years. With its massive traffic and influence, it has become an essential guide for mainland Chinese tourists visiting Hong Kong. This trend has motivated more businesses and enterprises to leverage the platform for promotion, striving to stand out amidst challenging economic conditions. Responding to this market demand, digital marketing company AD-Linkage has introduced Hong Kong's first government-recognized hands-on digital marketing course focused on the mainland market.Graduates of the course will receive a certificate from the institution, affirming their professional qualifications. The program is certified under the Qualifications Framework (QF) at Level 3. The curriculum covers key marketing channels in the mainland market, including Xiaohongshu, Baidu Search Engine, Douyin (TikTok China), and WeChat. Its diverse modules equip participants with marketing and promotion skills tailored to the mainland market, enhancing brand visibility.Led by experienced digital media instructors, the course offers a comprehensive overview of practical tools and techniques for operating Xiaohongshu, supported by case studies. It is tailored for digital marketing professionals, SME representatives, entrepreneurs, individuals managing mainland social media platforms, PR or event coordinators, and aspiring freelance online marketers. Participants will boost their professional skills and market competitiveness, opening up new career opportunities.Horace Lui, Course Director at AD-Linkage, highlights that operational models of mainland social media platforms differ significantly from those in Hong Kong, requiring compliance with regulations and cultural nuances. Through expert-led insights and case studies, participants gain an in-depth understanding of platform operations, mastering KOL marketing strategies, digital marketing metrics, and social media culture to fully enhance their marketing capabilities.The course includes diverse topics such as creating traffic-generating content, understanding platform regulations, and devising targeted promotional strategies. With hands-on practice and case analysis, participants will gain valuable real-world experience. Post-course, AD-Linkage provides continuous support and learning resources, enabling participants to flexibly apply their knowledge and improve their practical skills.Horace emphasized that Xiaohongshu is not only a vital channel for brand building but also a business card for showcasing corporate identity. By establishing a complete brand profile, regularly publishing content, and engaging with audiences, businesses can attract more target consumers. Through private platforms such as WeChat groups, businesses can convert traffic into tangible revenue, unlocking greater market opportunities for their brands.The 6th session is currently open for enrollment:From January 21, 2025, to February 28, 2025 (Every Tuesday and Friday)Tuesday：19:00 - 22:00Friday：19:00 - 22:00Examination date: March 4, 2025 (Tuesday)Tuition fee：HK$ 13,800Early bird offer：HK$ 12,420 (Offer ends on January 7, 2025)(Application close on January 20, 2025)Tuition fee with CEF sponsorship：HK$ 2,484** This course has been included in the list of reimbursable courses under the CEF (Continuing Education Fund). Eligible applicants who meet the graduation requirements will be reimbursed 80% of their fees, with minimum tuition fee at HK$ 2,484 (early bird) / HK$ 3,020.*Early bird discount: A 10% early bird discount is available for those who enroll and complete payment two weeks before the course starts.Looking ahead to 2025, as AD-Linkage celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company will continue to align with market trends by developing more courses tailored to public needs. AD-Linkage remains committed to enhancing participants' professional skills and market competitiveness while driving further advancements in the digital marketing industry, marking this significant milestone.Hashtag: #ADLinkage

