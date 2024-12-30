SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2024 - Among the rows of timepiece stores at Far East Plaza, House of Watches has just opened its doors, bringing a fresh take on luxury watch shopping in Singapore. Known for its sincerity and dedication to quality, this licensed and regulated watch dealer introduces a new experience with luxury watches, whether you are a seasoned collector or just starting your journey.House of Watches offers a contemporary luxury selection, including coveted models like the pre-owned Rolex Submariner . Every watch comes with expert guidance to ensure customers walk away with timepieces that align with their style, investment goals, and appreciation for craftsmanship.The launch of its physical store is a significant milestone for House of Watches, which allows customers to explore a broader inventory in person. From professional sports models to elegant dress watches, its collection includes luxury brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. Positioned prominently within the mall, the store's sleek and modern design is expected to attract both locals and tourists alike.Behind this venture is Wayne, a passionate watch collector whose journey began six years ago. It all started during his time in Melbourne, where selling his first Rolex Daytona sparked an idea that grew into a thriving business. What began as a wholesale B2B operation has transformed into one of Singapore's most trusted names in luxury watch retail that offers customers a trusted destination to sell luxury watches or find their next prized timepiece. Recognising Far East Plaza as a hub for watch enthusiasts, Wayne saw an opportunity to create something different: a store where sincerity, service, and expertise come together seamlessly.Counterfeit luxury watches are unfortunately widespread, but House of Watches guarantees 100% authenticity for every timepiece sold. At House of Watches, every luxury timepiece undergoes a meticulous authentication process. All key details, such as engraving precision, serial numbers, and movement quality, are thoroughly inspected. Advanced equipment, such as the Witschi timegrapher to test accuracy and timekeeping, as well as magnification scopes to verify intricate details, ensures each timepiece meets the highest standards.Today, House of Watches is a licensed and regulated luxury watch dealer with a storefront in Singapore and a destination for those who appreciate fine timepieces. With its focus on building lasting relationships and offering only the best, it has established itself as a trusted partner for buying, selling, trading, sourcing, and consigning brand new and secondhand luxury watches, such as brand new Audemars Piguet and pre-owned Rolex watches. Moving forward, the company plans to continue expanding its range of brands and offerings, with a vision to make its mark as a leading watch retailer known for service and sincerity in Singapore.For more information on House of Watches and its comprehensive range of products, please visit https://houseofwatches.sg/ Hashtag: #HouseOfWatches

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.