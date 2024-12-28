SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 December 2024 - The inaugural Yuewen Music Festival kicked off on Day 1, showcasing a mesmerizing array of performances that ignited Siloso Beach, Sentosa.opened the event, energizing the crowd with a dynamic DJ performance that set the vibrant tone for the evening. His innovative mixes had everyone on their feet.Following him,dazzled the audience with hits like "Backseat + Waterworks" and "Pina Colada." Her engaging stage presence and powerful vocals left a memorable impression.enchanted fans with both new songs and nostalgic classics, including "Round and Round" (圆的?圆的!) and "Poet Of The Night" (夜的诗人), evoking heartfelt sing-alongs.The belovedbrought their unique sound to the stage, performing crowd favorites like "Sticky" and "Midas Touch," igniting infectious energy throughout the venue., the K-pop sensation, electrified the audience with hits like "GOLD" and "WANNABE," showcasing dynamic choreography and charisma that kept fans engaged.delivered a powerhouse performance featuring tracks such as "28 Reasons" and "Monster," captivating attendees with their seamless harmonies and stunning visuals.brought her soulful sound to the festival, performing "I Dare You"（你敢不敢）and "Lost Desert" (失落沙洲), resonating deeply with the audience and creating an intimate atmosphere.charmed fans with engaging performances, including Fireboy, ลังเล (Hesitate), เส้นเรื่องเดิม (Rerun), ขอโทษละกัน (Friend to Friend), I'll Do it How You Like it, เสนอตัว (Ooh!). Hisof the night.Finally,closed the evening with a captivating performance that included "Daily Magic", ยิ่งดุยิ่งชอบ, Golden Hour, ยิ้มทั้งน้ำตา (Always), สวยงามเสมอ (Ever Forever), ชอบตัวเองตอนอยู่กับเธอ (I Like Us), Mr.Everything, drawing cheers and applause as he wrapped up Day 1 on a high note.Themarks the first large-scale music event hosted by Yuewen in Singapore, reflecting an important move to leverage music as a vibrant platform for engaging young audiences, enhancing emotional connection to Yuewen's intellectual properties (IPs). This approach addresses the growing demand among young audiences for immersive experiences and emotional resonance in their cultural consumption.The festival's inclusive and diverse nature allows for various activities, including music performances, IP showcases, and merchandise sales.Looking ahead, Yuewen plans to launch various offline activities, such as the IP marketplaceand the, exploring new models of "IP + cultural tourism" in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board. The goal is to co-create remarkable IP experiences with domestic and international artists and partners, further enhancing Singapore's appeal as a tourist destination.Hashtag: #YuewenMusicFestival

About Yuewen

Yuewen (HKEX: 0772, formerly China Literature Limited) is a culture and entertainment group that was founded in March 2015. It focuses on creating and developing intellectual property (IP) derived from online literature.



Yuewen has a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, such as QQ Reading, Qidian, New Classics Media, and Tencent Animation & Comics. It serves as a platform for tens of millions of creators and a rich reserve of literary works across 200 genres, catering to hundreds of millions of users. Yuewen is renowned for its celebrated IP portfolio, which includes popular titles like Joy of Life featuring Zhang Ruoyun, Guardians of the Dafeng featuring Dylan Wang, My Heroic Husband, Candle in the Tomb, The King's Avatar featuring Yang Yang, Soul Land, and Nirvana in Fire. It has successfully expanded its reach across various media formats, including audiobooks, animation, comics, films, drama series, games, and offline merchandise.



For more information, please visit https://www.yuewen.com/en/.

