Energea proudly introduces the Qi2 collection, featuring MagTrio Plus, MagPac Pro+ and MagDuo.

For those seeking an adaptable configuration, Energea’s 2-in-1 wireless charger, MagDuo , is the perfect solution. This compact powerhouse, equipped with a built-in kickstand, is engineered for life in motion. Supporting both portrait and landscape modes, it measures at 16mm for utmost freedom of movement. Whether you’re carrying it with you or docking it somewhere, the MagDuo enables charging both your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously—epitomizing multifunctional convenience.





The MagPac Pro+ takes cues from its previous iterations while embracing the possibilities of the future. It adeptly pairs the steadfast reliability of wired charging with the ease of wireless charging, reinventing the classic power bank with modern features. Among its most notable enhancements, it powers up to three devices at once via its dual USB-C and wireless outputs, all while boasting an impressive 10,000mAh capacity. The built-in USB-C cables allow users to effortlessly plug in and recharge both the power bank and the devices. Its sleek, integrated metal kickstand, making it an exceptional charging solution for any scenario.





These products all proudly feature Qi2 certification, including Energea’s pioneering Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charger, MagCube . The WPC has built the Qi2 Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) upon MagSafe technology, setting an unprecedented standard in wireless charging. With Qi2 certification, users can look forward to enhanced benefits over the previous Qi standards. The magnetic alignment feature ensures perfect positioning between the charger and the device, leading to higher charging efficiency, reduced heat generation, and potentially faster charging speed with movement of up to 30%.





From resolving everyday challenges to overhauling the way technology looks and feels, Energea aims to empower and inspire customers to make technological choices that elevate their lives.





Experience smarter, faster and safer power delivery with Energea’s Qi2-certified chargers on their website . To keep in the loop on the latest tech releases, follow Energea on Instagram Facebook and YouTube

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 December 2024 – Energea is revolutionizing wireless charging with the launch of its latest lineup, created to embrace the new open wireless charging standard, Qi2, by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). The innovative collection, featuring the, and, supports Apple’s most-loved devices, including the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. Each product is officially Qi2-certified, guaranteeing superior speed, performance and overall charging efficiency.The venture forms part of Energea’s strengthened commitment to redefining tech accessories to empower today’s digital nomads, using sophisticated charging solutions tailored for the modern hustle.Among them, the MagTrio Plus stands out as the most eagerly anticipated item, building on the success of its predecessor, the MagTrio. This is a 3-in-1 wireless charger featuring a sliding watch module, upgraded with superior ergonomics and magnetic strength. With an ultra-slim profile of just 18mm, the MagTrio Plus is optimized for portability and practicality, making it ideal for travel and everyday use. It debuts in contemporary colors, including gunmetal, gold, and blue, offering a stylish touch to match any aesthetic.Hashtag: #Energea #WirelessCharging #TechnologyYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgUifv2gGPmQ_KUpVXduHAA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energea

Dedicated to designing products of quality, enhanced functionality and refined style, Energea defies the perception that tech accessories are purely practical and uninspired. With an established presence in Asia, Middle East, Ukraine, South Africa and Russia, Energea steps ahead towards providing not only leading power solutions but also streamlined electronics globally.