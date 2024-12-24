MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2024 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, will increase its warehouse capacity by more than twofold in 2025 to support its dynamic growth.The Company is currently finalizing the construction of warehouse complexes with a total area of more than 2.3 million square meters (equivalent to over 320 football fields) in its regions of operation. Most of these facilities will be operational in the first half of 2025.In addition, Wildberries is building or planning new warehouses in 11 cities across Russia, as well as two logistics hubs in Kazakhstan and up to three in Uzbekistan, with a total area of more than 2.5 million square meters. At the beginning of 2024, Wildberries' warehouse capacity stood at 1.5 million square meters.The new logistics centers will enable local sellers to expand their assortment on the Wildberries platform and boost their sales across all markets where the Company operates. Sellers will benefit from a growing number of options for storing and shipping their goods, as well as the ability to effectively manage their stocks and seasonal product supplies.Wildberries currently operates in eight countries in Eurasia, with plans to expand to new markets. In 2023, goods sold through its marketplace amounted to the equivalent of $25 billion, with a projected 60% increase in sales by the end of 2024. The platform hosts more than 1 million sellers, over 85% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).Wildberries' rapid growth is supported by its own infrastructure for fast delivery, including a fleet of over 1,700 vehicles and a network of over 50,000 pick-up points. These pick-up points enable customers to collect their orders close to home at the time of their choosing, as well as to try on or examine ordered items prior to confirming their purchase.Hashtag: #wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform that currently operates in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, in addition to partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries offers a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers on its platofrm, as well as a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 logistics facilities and 50,000 pick-up points across its markets of operation. As of 2024, Wildberries serves a customer base of more than 75 million and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

