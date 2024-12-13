FBS Partners With Dignity for Children Foundation to Spread Holiday Cheer With Christmas Gift-A-Meal Campaign

FBS Joins Forces with Dignity for Children Foundation to Brighten the Holidays for About 350 Families in Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2024 - FBS , a leading global broker, is honored to support the Dignity for Children Foundation in their heartfelt holiday campaign, Christmas Gift-A-Meal, taking place this December. The initiative aims to bring joy and warmth to families in Malaysia by providing them with a complete Christmas dinner.Thanks to FBS’s generous contribution, approximately 350 families enjoyed a festive Christmas meal with their loved ones. Each donation provided a family of five with a delicious holiday feast, including a rosemary roast chicken, five servings of buttered rice, and refreshing iced lemon tea.The Christmas Gift-A-Meal campaign is part of FBS’s ongoing commitment to giving back to local communities and creating a positive, long-lasting impact. By assisting Malaysian families, FBS is supporting its broader mission of driving meaningful change.“At FBS, we believe in making a real difference, not just in the trading world, but in the lives of those who need it most,” says Aizzat Arfa, FBS Official Representative. “This initiative reflects our commitment to creating joy together and making the holidays special for everyone.”FBS has always prioritized social responsibility and charitable projects as a central part of its mission. The company has a long history of supporting various humanitarian causes around the globe, from providing educational support to disaster relief efforts. Through the Christmas Gift-A-Meal campaign, FBS spreads the spirit of kindness, compassion, and care to those who need it most during the holiday season.Discover more about FBS and its initiatives at FBS.com Hashtag: #FBS #Christmas #CSR #Malaysia

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 15 years of experience and over 90 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27,000,000 traders and more than 700,000 partners around the globe.

