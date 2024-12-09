Honouring collaborative excellence in sustainability: Shen-Te Chen, Vice Chairman of Apollo Technology (left center), and Chung-Ying Li, Director of CPC Corporation, Taiwan (right center), proudly receive the Top Green Companies in Asia award on behalf of CPC Corporation, Taiwan, and Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia Group. This award celebrates their joint efforts to support Taiwan's sustainability goals through pioneering remediation and resource management projects that prioritise environmental responsibility, community welfare, and economic growth. Presenting this prestigious accolade are Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (far left), and Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (far right).

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 December 2024 - CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia, have been honoured with the prestigious Top Green Companies in Asia Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024. This accolade recognises their collaborative efforts to support Taiwan's sustainability goals through pioneering remediation and resource management projects that prioritise environmental responsibility, community welfare, and economic growth.As leaders in Asia's energy and environmental sectors, CPC and Apollo embody Taiwan's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Established in 1946, CPC Corporation, Taiwan's largest state-owned petroleum company, has been at the forefront of transitioning to renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. Apollo Technology, an innovator in water and waste management, specialises in transforming industrial by-products into valuable resources through a circular economy approach. Their partnership strengthens Taiwan's journey toward a greener future, showcasing how collaboration can drive meaningful environmental change.In alignment with Taiwan's Green and Sustainable Remediation (GSR) initiative, CPC has integrated green practices in site remediation since 2008. In collaboration with Apollo, they have launched remediation projects at key sites, such as the Hsinchu and Taichung Oil Distribution Centers. Apollo's advanced soil and groundwater remediation techniques aim to restore ecological balance and ensure the sites' long-term sustainability, benefiting both local communities and natural habitats.Apollo's expertise in sustainable remediation has already delivered substantial results. At the Hsinchu Oil Distribution Centre, the company successfully treated over 43,200 tonnes of oil-contaminated soil and reduced 848 tonnes of carbon emissions through bioremediation and in-situ groundwater systems. Their work enables CPC to identify high-priority remediation sites and apply innovative solutions like phytoremediation, which uses specific plants to extract pollutants from soil and groundwater.This award reflects CPC Corporation, Taiwan, and Apollo Technology's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable industrial practices. The Top Green Companies is awarded to companies that run their business operations yielding minimal negative impact on the environment, community, and society. The ACES Awards celebrate companies that excel in driving growth and community contribution while maintaining high ethical standards. With Veolia's support, Apollo continues to enhance its resources and expertise, underscoring a shared vision of eco-transformation in Taiwan's industrial sector. Together, these companies are setting new standards for green innovation in Asia, creating pathways toward a resilient, sustainable future.

About CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Apollo Technology

Founded in 1946, CPC Corporation, Taiwan, is the nation's largest state-owned petroleum and natural gas company. With a focus on energy security and sustainability, CPC has diversified its operations to include renewable energy, environmental remediation, and green practices, supporting Taiwan's net zero ambitions and environmental goals.



Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia, specialises in environmental solutions, including advanced water and waste management. Known for its expertise in sustainable resource management, Apollo applies cutting-edge technologies to transform industrial by-products into valuable resources, helping industries transition toward circular economy practices and reduce their environmental impact.



