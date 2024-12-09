1. Inside Out 2 Envy "Furry Pretty Set"



This set features Envy's adorable design and the phrase "OMG!" printed on the makeup bag. Her large, sparkling eyes are impossible to resist, and the Furry Soft Headband takes the cuteness to the next level with 3D eyebrows that are slightly raised. And of course, the entire set is styled in Envy's signature mint green for a fresh and charming look that's totally enviable!



Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high



Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference



2. Inside Out 2 Anxiety "Furry Pretty Set"



This set captures Anxiety's signature nervous energy perfectly! The makeup bag features his worried expression, magnified to hilarious proportions. And to really bring the panic to life, the Furry Soft Headband has 3D eyebrows that practically scream "EEK!" Ready to give this jittery emotion a comforting home?



Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high



Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference



3. Inside Out 2 Embarrassment "Furry Pretty Set"



This set captures Embarrassment's shy but sweet personality! The makeup bag features his bashful expression, while the Furry Soft Headband adds a playful touch with a 3D nose that sticks out – super cute! Embarrassment is waiting for you at 7-Eleven, so don't be shy – come say hello!



Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high



Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference



4. Inside Out 2 Sadness "Furry Pretty Set"



This set is overflowing with Sadness' signature melancholy charm! The makeup bag features her crying with tears streaming down her face, making her even more endearing. And to add a touch of whimsy, the Furry Soft Headband features 3D hair that flows outward, giving her a bit of a playful flair. Take gentle Sadness home, and she'll always be there to offer support and comfort.



Makeup Bag dimensions: Approx. 18cm long x 9.5cm wide x 11cm high



Furry Soft Headband dimensions: Approx. 54cm head circumference



CAUTION:



We are not responsible for any damage caused by improper use of this product.

This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years of age.

The headband contains rubber which may pose a potential strangulation hazard. Adult supervision is required.

USE & CARE:



A slight plastic odour with new products is normal. It is recommended to air out the product before use.

Keep away from fire and heat to avoid fire hazard or damage.

Do not use a tumble dryer or hairdryer to avoid damage.

Ensure the product is completely dry before storing. Store in a cool, dry place.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

Makeup bags are not washable and cannot be dry-cleaned.

Furry Soft Headbands are hand wash only. Do not dry clean.

Do not use bleach to clean.

Do not tumble dry or iron.