JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2024 - The international event brand "Phoenix Go Glocal" owned by Phoenix TV Group is officially launched during the 19th ASEAN Marketing Summit, in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 5, 2024. It is the largest marketing summit of ASEAN, attracting nearly 5,000 government officials, entrepreneurs, experts and platforms this year.Leveraging international communication advantages, Phoenix TV is a premiere international communication platform for enterprises going global. In the opening ceremony of the 19th ASEAN Marketing Summit, Yeung Ka Keung, Executive Vice President and CFO of Phoenix Television, announces the official launch of "Phoenix Go Glocal" ! This initiative is to offer global development support through international media services for both Chinese and international companies, blending the global with the local, helping more Chinese businesses expand abroad, and supporting more international companies in coming to China.Phoenix TV Group and Kotler Marketing Group sign a strategic cooperation agreement, aiming to make full use of the strengths of two sides to support enterprises in their international development."Phoenix Go Glocal" debuts with "Enterprise Global Development Forum", jointly organised by Kotler Marketing Group and Phoenix TV Group, with Yongyou Network and Creality as strategic partner, in the afternoon of December 5 at main venue of the 19th ASEAN Marketing Summit.China has been the top trading partner of ASEAN for 15 consecutive years, and Indonesia, as the largest economy in ASEAN and the fourth largest country in the world in terms of population, is the first choice of a number of Chinese enterprises to go global. The forum aims to explore the opportunities and challenges of Chinese enterprises in the process of globalization, and focus on how to better take root in the Indonesian market.Yeung Ka Keung, Cao Hu, Global Partner and CEO for Greater China and Singapore at Kotler Marketing Group, Hermawan Kartajaya, Founder and Chairman of MCorp, and Sachin Gopalan, Founder of Indonesia Economic Forum deliver opening speeches respectively in the forum to further elaborate on the importance of strengthening Sino-Indonesian economic and trade cooperation in the context of globalization."We are the architects of platforms and providers of services, empowering the global growth of enterprises with our support and resources. We believe that through Phoenix's global communication, the Phoenix Go Glocal platform, as well as our international marketing services, our enterprise partners will better understand and integrate into the global market, and better face the unknown and mitigate risks." Yeung Ka Keung said in opening remarks.Cao Hu said:"Kotler Marketing Group and Phoenix TV Group are committed to helping Chinese enterprises to go global through overall empowerment from strategy to media. I hope this forum will drive the heat and depth of Chinese enterprises going overseas to ASEAN countries, exchanging experience, disseminating best practices, and acquiring business opportunities! "In the keynote session, Chen Qiangbing, President of Yongyou Network, a leading provider of digital software and services, mentions in his speech that China's new generation of enterprise software has reached the international leading level. Association of Fundamental Computing Education in Chinese Universities, Digital Games and E-sports Professional Committee, discusses "The Power of the eSports Ecosystem: New Growth Engine in Southeast Asian Markets", focusing on the development trends and opportunities in the global E-sports industry. Liu Ling, OPPO Global Chief Brand Officer, also shares overseas strategies and experience of OPPO.In a roundtable discussion, guests including Alen Wang, Executive Vice Secretary General of China Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia, Director of PT China Telecom Indonesia, Ethan Wu, CEO of PT Gree Electric Appliances Indonesia, Xu Longhua, Founder & CEO of PT WOOK Global Technology, Zhang Xiangyu, Founder & CEO of Shenzhen Yunyi Intelligent Network Co., Ltd. and Kelvin Chia, Vice President of PT Bank UOB Indonesia, engage in an in-depth discussion on topics as "How to gain foothold in Indonesia" and related, providing insights and ideas for Chinese enterprises going to Southeast Asia through case studies. CHENG Ching Mon. Libera, Director-General, Jakarta ETO of HKSAR Government, also presents the forum.With 63 correspondent stations across the globe, Phoenix TV shares absolute advantages on universal presence, global coverage, and international communication! "Phoenix Go Glocal" is committed to serving the core needs of enterprises and industries, and helping Chinese enterprises to build world-class strategic marketing capabilities and brand influence.

