Marking a year of connecting semi-skilled job seekers and businesses, the platform has become an essential hiring partner in Singapore's high-demand industries.

Aligned with MOM's emphasis on labour market resilience, Jobstreet Express supports businesses in overcoming barriers like unattractive pay and demanding work conditions, directly tackling hard-to-fill jobs in Singapore.







Top 5 Most Applied-For Roles



Top 5 Most In-Demand Positions

1

Admin Clerk

Admin Clerk

2

Warehouse Assistant

Sales Promoter

3

Sales Promoter

General Worker

4

Service Crew

Technician

5

Facilities Maintenance Technician

Service Crew



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024 - Jobstreet Express, part of Jobstreet by SEEK, marks its first anniversary as a trusted partner for job seekers and employers. While Jobstreet by SEEK in Singapore, empowers the career journeys of countless Singaporeans by being a trusted partner rooted in insights, powered by innovative technology and driven by passionate experts, Jobstreet Express focuses on semi-skilled roles, catering to students, active workers and seniors. Over the past year, the platform has made significant strides in addressing hiring challenges for non-executive roles, streamlining the recruitment process with verified job ads and verified candidates, and empowering businesses to meet workforce demands efficiently.In 2024, the hiring market for semi-skilled roles faced persistent challenges. According to the statistics from the Ministry of Manpower , roles such as waiters, cleaners, and customer service often remain unfilled for over six months. Key barriers included physically demanding conditions, unattractive pay, unfavourable work schedules, and unappealing work environments. These trends emphasise the growing difficulties for semi-skilled jobseekers balancing rising personal expenses and employment hurdles. Jobstreet Express have stepped in to address these gaps by matching candidates with suitable opportunities based on their interests, experience, and job requirements, while enabling businesses to recruit swiftly to meet urgent demands.Between Q1 and Q3 of 2024, the platform experienced more than tripled growth in retail industry job postings, reflecting the fast turnover and high demand for semi-skilled roles. This growth aligns with broader market trends, such as increased hiring activity in response to labor shortages and shifting consumer behaviors. While new client acquisitions contributed to this increase, the growth also underscores the platform's role in meeting the industry's urgent workforce needs. The surge in activity points to Jobstreet Express becoming a trusted go-to solution for businesses struggling to fill positions critical to their operations.In addition, Jobstreet Express highlights the top 5 most applied-for roles and the top 5 most in-demand positions on its platform."As the backbone of many industries, semi-skilled roles are pivotal to Singapore's economy, yet they remain one of the most underserved segments in hiring," said, General Manager, Jobstreet Express Singapore. "In our first year, we've connected businesses and job seekers with unmatched efficiency, and we remain dedicated to supporting these vital industries with innovative solutions."Looking ahead to 2025, Jobstreet Express foresees significant transformations in the labour market driven by several key factors. Advancements in technology will continue to reshape skill requirements, making digital literacy and adaptability critical for job seekers across industries. As businesses adapt to an ever-changing economic landscape, agility in hiring and workforce planning will become essential to staying competitive. Furthermore, ongoing government initiatives to support lower-wage workers will likely create more opportunities for upskilling and career advancement, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient workforce."At Jobstreet Express, we are committed to being at the forefront of these changes, equipping employers and job seekers with unique tools and actionable insights needed to navigate this evolving market successfully. With a commitment to innovation, Jobstreet Express is positioned as a leader in talent solutions for semi-skilled roles. As it celebrates its first-year milestone, the platform remains focused on transforming the hiring experience and supporting Singapore's workforce in navigating a dynamic job market for 2025 and beyond,"said.In its first year, Jobstreet Express has emerged as a transformative platform for semi-skilled hiring in Singapore, addressing workforce challenges with innovation and efficiency. Its mobile-first approach, featuring advanced tools like video screening, empowers recruiters to quickly identify and evaluate verified candidates, saving time while gaining valuable insights into their skills and motivations. To learn more, visit https://sg.jobstreetexpress.com or download the app on Google Play Store or the App Store.Hashtag: #jobstreet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Jobstreet Express

Jobstreet Express is an online employment platform designed to simplify the job-matching process for semi-skilled segments. As part of Jobstreet by SEEK, the leading online employment marketplace in Singapore, Jobstreet Express enables candidates to instantly apply for part-time, temporary and full-time positions in sectors like hospitality, retail, customer service and logistics, with quick responses from employers. To learn more, visit https://sg.jobstreetexpress.com or download the app on Google Play Store or the App Store.

About SEEK

SEEK operates market-leading online employment marketplaces, including Jobstreet and Jobsdb. SEEK's purpose is to help people live more fulfilling and productive working lives and help organisations succeed. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SEK), SEEK has a multinational presence that is focused on Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

