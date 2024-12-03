SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing data centre colocation services providers, today announced its collaboration with Zenlayer, the world's first hyperconnected cloud, to bring high-performance private connectivity to STT GDC's global data centre platform, starting with select markets in Southeast Asia (SEA).STT GDC's data centre interconnectivity (DCI) solutions provide seamless and secure interconnection between its owned and operated data centre facilities and other key locations like internet exchanges and cloud providers, empowering its customers with enhanced network performance, reduced latency, and improved access to critical IT resources.Through Zenlayer's Private Connect, customers can now connect STT GDC's Data Centre Interconnection Hubs in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. They will be able to leverage Zenlayer's global private backbone to enjoy high-speed connectivity with carrier-grade reliability, seamlessly connecting global locations for enhanced performance and flexibility. This joint offering will be progressively rolled out across STT GDC's portfolio of data centres globally."As businesses become increasingly interconnected across the globe, the need for reliable, high-performance data centre connectivity has never been greater. This partnership with Zenlayer allows us to deliver a superior network experience to our customers, no matter where they operate, and to ensure that they can meet the evolving demands of the digital economy and maintain a competitive edge," said"We are glad to join forces with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres." said, "The partnership underscores our commitment to delivering world-class connectivity solutions across Asia. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned to provide global businesses with the infrastructure they need to thrive in today's competitive digital landscape."The rapid growth of data from various sources like IoT and cloud services, coupled with advancements in technologies like AI and 5G, is fuelling the increasing demand for efficient data centre interconnectivity. The data centre interconnect market is projected to exceed US$14 billion in 2024 and grow to over US$28 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.98%. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market globally.For more information on STT GDC's Interconnection Hub offerings, please click here Hashtag: #STTelemediaGlobalDataCentres #STTGDC

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, providing businesses an exceptional foundation that is built for their growth anywhere. For more information, visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/.



About Zenlayer

Zenlayer is the world's first hyperconnected cloud, operating more than 300 Points of Presence across 50 countries. Businesses utilize Zenlayer's on-demand compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge. Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly improve real-time digital experiences worldwide. Visit us online at www.zenlayer.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter: Zenlayer.