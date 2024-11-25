To deliver on Smart Connectivity and Cybersecurity solutions addressing critical needs in underserved communities.

To accelerate strategic growth across the $150 billion Smart Cities and cybersecurity markets in the United States and EMEA.

Seattle, Washington - Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024 - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company") has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with BroadSat Technologies LLC, a Boston-based trailblazer in connectivity and innovation. This strategic partnership is set to drive transformative solutions in, as part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Gorilla and BroadSat combine their expertise to advance critical digital initiatives in the United States and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Together, the two companies will tackle smarter connectivity challenges, empower underserved communities and accelerate innovation in Smart Cities and broadband solutions., President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies & Innovation Labs, added, "The, provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all 50 states. This collaboration brings together two forward-thinking companies united by a common purpose. By leveraging Gorilla's cutting-edge technology and BroadSat's expertise, we are poised to deliver transformative projects that redefine connectivity and elevate communities in key markets worldwide.", Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group, remarked, "This partnership with BroadSat Technologies is a major step forward in our shared vision of transforming the digital landscape. With BroadSat's exceptional leadership and market reach, we are not only advancing smart AI connectivity but also driving innovation across the U.S. and EMEA.", Vice President for Growth at Gorilla Technology, said, "BroadSat is the perfect partner to expand our footprint in the U.S. and EMEA. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing critical connectivity challenges while fostering meaningful, technology-driven solutions."This partnership underscores the commitment of Gorilla Technology and BroadSat Technologies to creating impactful projects that bridge the digital divide and deliver transformative solutions to communities globally.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, BroadSat Technologies LLC is a leader in connectivity innovation, committed to bridging the digital divide and empowering communities through advanced broadband and technology solutions. With a mission to create equitable access to digital infrastructure, BroadSat focuses on transformative projects that enhance connectivity, drive economic growth and promote digital inclusion.BroadSat specialises in delivering cutting-edge broadband solutions, including large-scale network deployments, rural connectivity initiatives and digital equity programs. By leveraging partnerships with industry leaders and integrating advanced technologies, BroadSat is at the forefront of enabling smarter, more connected communities across the United States and EMEA.This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.Dave GentryRedChip Companies, Inc.1-407-644-4256

