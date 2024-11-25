Dr. Nalinee Paiboon, President of GIFFARINE Skyline Unity Co., Ltd, proudly accepts the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award at the prestigious ACES Awards 2024. The award was presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Hemant Batra, Chairman of the ACES Council (right), honouring her exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to the industry.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2024 - Dr. Nalinee Paiboon, President of Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd. ("Giffarine"), has been recognised as an Outstanding Leader in Asia at the prestigious Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024, organised by MORS Group. This honour highlights Dr. Paiboon's exceptional leadership and her significant contributions to fostering innovation and sustainable practices in the health and beauty sector.Dr. Paiboon founded Giffarine in 1996 with the ambition to create a direct selling business that not only provided high-quality health and beauty products but also empowered individuals to embark on entrepreneurial journeys. Her strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to quality have established Giffarine as a leading player in Thailand's direct selling industry, securing a significant market share and a reputation for excellence.Her leadership journey has not been without challenges. In Giffarine's first year, Dr. Paiboon made the bold decision to invest in a dedicated manufacturing facility, which, while pivotal for maintaining product quality, led to financial liquidity issues. Demonstrating remarkable resilience, she navigated the company through these tumultuous times, laying a solid foundation for future growth.Dr. Paiboon's ability to inspire those around her has been fundamental to Giffarine's success. During the severe flooding in 2011, which impacted Giffarine's factory and threatened the livelihoods of employees, her decisive actions underscored her commitment to both the company's well-being and the safety of her team.A pioneer in embracing change, Dr. Paiboon led Giffarine's digital transformation in 2009, making it the first multi-level marketing (MLM) company in Thailand to integrate e-commerce and social commerce into its business model. This strategic move has enabled Giffarine to expand its reach and adapt to evolving consumer behaviours, solidifying its position at the forefront of the industry.Beyond business achievements, Dr. Paiboon's dedication to corporate social responsibility is noteworthy. Under her leadership, Giffarine has initiated impactful programmes, including the Mongkol-Piya-Supankanlaya Fund, which has provided over 38 million baht in scholarships to orphans and contributions to the Thai Elephant Preservation Project, reflecting her commitment to preserving Thailand's natural heritage.Dr. Paiboon's hands-on leadership style ensures the highest standards of quality across Giffarine's operations. The company's modern manufacturing facility adheres to international standards and has a production capacity of 20 million products per month, supporting both domestic and export markets in over 38 countries.A respected figure in the business community, Dr. Paiboon has held leadership roles including President of the Thailand Direct Selling Association and board positions with prominent organisations such as Kasikornbank. Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades, including the Leading Women Entrepreneur of the World award in 2007.Dr. Paiboon's commitment to ethical governance and sustainability has fostered a corporate culture at Giffarine that prioritises integrity and transparency. Under her stewardship, Giffarine has maintained high liquidity and profitability without bank debt, demonstrating prudent financial management and resilience.As Giffarine approaches its third decade in business, Dr. Paiboon remains steadfast in her mission to drive growth while adhering to the founding values of the company. Her journey is a testament to the power of visionary leadership, inspiring others to overcome challenges and create a lasting impact.The ACES Awards enhance the visibility of outstanding leaders like Dr. Paiboon by showcasing Asia's business aspirations and success stories on the global stage through knowledge sharing and recognition. The ACES Council praises, "Dr. Nalinee Paiboon's ability to turn challenges into opportunities is a testament to her unwavering commitment and strategic acumen." This strong third-party endorsement of trustworthiness and excellence empowers award winners to accelerate revenue growth and profitability while highlighting the remarkable legacies that visionary leaders have cultivated over the years.

About Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1996, Giffarine Skyline Unity Co., Ltd. is a leading direct selling company in Thailand specialising in health and beauty products. Committed to quality, innovation, and social responsibility, Giffarine aims to empower individuals through entrepreneurship while making a positive impact on the community.

