MICHELIN ASIA PACIFIC MEDIA DAY 2024

People: Michelin's longstanding commitment to people includes an emphasis on safety, inclusivity, and community. With a focus on creating a safe and engaging environment for its employees, Michelin is also fostering diversity and inclusion across all levels of the company, with notable improvements in employee and customer satisfaction. Journalists experienced these values firsthand at the Talent Campus in Laemchabang, the very location of the media days. The talent campus embodies Michelin's vision to create a world where everyone can have a job they love, where talent, passion and potential are the only things that define a career. Exchanging with staff from all walks of life, members of the media also had an opportunity to experience firsthand Michelin's DEI policies as well as the unprecedented engagement rate of 85%.

Profit: Michelin's growth strategy is defined by sustainability and ambition, integrating sustainable practices that align with its iconic brand. With a reputation for innovation and a powerful global brand, Michelin continues to deliver financial value while pursuing industry leadership in technology and product development. The company's unique innovation capabilities and expertise in materials combination come to life through innovations such as wind propulsion solutions (Wisamo™) that help accelerate carbonization of maritime transport and polymer composites that helped co-develop custom components in the field of regenerative medicine through Solesis™.

Planet: Recognizing the urgency of environmental challenges, Michelin has taken an industry-leading approach to sustainability. Through its Michelin Environmental Program (iMEP), Michelin's commitment includes net-zero emissions for direct operations by 2050, the use of 100% renewable materials in all tires by 2050, and a strong commitment to circularity by increasing recycled content. Michelin's focus on sustainable materials and efficient manufacturing practices ensures its environmental impact is minimized while its contribution to biodiversity and natural resource conservation grows. This concept showcased during a factory tour that highlighted the company's efforts in ensuring recycled and renewable products are incorporated into the manufacturing process.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Michelin, world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences, welcomed international media to its two-day Asia Pacific Media Event at Michelin's Talent Campus, located in Chon Buri, Thailand. The event focused on the themeand Michelin's dedication to innovation and sustainability, outlined through its" Manuel Fafian, President of Michelin East Asia and Oceania, reflects: "It was important to us to bring our vision of "".Journalists and guests attended Michelin's Media Days and heard from Fafian and other Michelin executives about the company's leadership in technological advancements in the composite space, as well as the efforts to address environmental challenges. Speakers from Kiattana, Maersk and NIO, and also attended the various panels.Special experiences included a factory tour which showcased how Michelin's strides in innovation come to life through the cutting-edge technology used in the manufacturing process. Visitors also learned how recycled and renewable materials from Asia, such as natural rubber and silica made of rice husks, are incorporated into the tire manufacturing process.Members of the media and guests also sat down with Michelin executives for a meal from a One MICHELIN Star and MICHELIN Green Star restaurant Haoma , highlighting the importance of sustainable gastronomy.Special attention was given to Michelin's target of integrating 100% recycled and renewable materials in its tires by 2050. Exhibited for all to see at the event, were the specially homologated tires with 45% (road) and 71% (race) bio-sourced and recycled raw materials; tires which maintain the same level of performance as traditional tires.Learn more about Michelin's advancements in composite solutions and innovation for a better way forward at: www.michelin.com/innovation To find more content from the Michelin Asia Pacific Media Day 2024, CLICK HERE Over the past 135 years, Michelin has developed unique expertise in combining materials. Today, that expertise makes it a leader in the design, production, and marketing of composite solutions that meet critical needs.Composites are products that combine different components, which can have conflicting properties, to make it possible to design solutions for highly technically demanding applications: high heat resistance, flexibility with no deformation, rigidity and lightness, movement transmission without heating, etc. Composites can be polymer or elastomer products (rubber) and may be reinforced with textile fibers, glass, carbon, or metal to make them flexible or rigid. Tires are the perfect example of a highly complex flexible composite product with more components than a cell phone.The Michelin group aims to become a leader in composite solutions, particularly flexible composites like coated fabrics, films, seals, conveyors, belts, hoses, and inflatable structures to meet critical needs in a vast range of industrial sectors including general industry, infrastructure, aerospace, transportation, energy, agriculture and food, and healthcare.Michelin's journey has been rooted in one purpose: to provide a better way forward by making meaningful contributions to human progress and a more sustainable world. Its strategy for sustainable development hinges on three core pillars, ensuring every business decision balances social responsibility, economic success, and environmental stewardship:As EVs place higher demands on tire performance due to weight and torque, Michelin is developing longer-lasting tires that incorporate renewable and recycled materials. By 2030, Michelin aims for 40% of its tire materials to be renewable, with a target of 100% by 2050. In June 2024, Michelin showcased a tire at the prestigious 24H Le Mans event, incorporating 71% sustainable materials – a significant milestone that underscores Michelin's role in building a more sustainable future for mobility.Michelin's innovation extends beyond mobility to create life-enhancing solutions across sectors from healthcare to construction, positioning Michelin as a leader in composites and life-changing experiences. From setting industry standards in material sustainability to offering the Michelin Guide that enriches our exploration of the world, Michelin continues to demonstrate its commitment to a better, more sustainable future.Hashtag: #michelin #MICHELINASIAPACIFICMEDIADAY2024 #Sustainable

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Michelin:

Michelin is developing world-leading manufacturing of composites and experiences that transform our everyday lives. A pioneer in the science of materials for over 130 years, Michelin relies on unique expertise to make a significant contribution to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Thanks to its unequalled mastery of polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating in order to produce high quality tires and critical components for demanding sectors such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care taken with its products and its intimate knowledge of their uses allow it to provide its clients with exceptional experiences, whether these are solutions based on data and artificial intelligence for professional fleets, or the discovery of remarkable restaurants and hotels recommended by the MICHELIN Guide. ( www.michelin.com)



