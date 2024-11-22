2024 Beijing Changping Forum on Life Science

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - The 2024 Beijing Changping Forum on Life Science, themed "Explore Life for A Shared Future" was grandly kicked off on November 22. The forum aims to further create an innovative ecosystem that is open, international, and full of market dynamism. It will help build Beijing Zhongguancun Life Science Park into a cutting-edge "Life Science Valley", accelerate the development of a pharmaceutical and healthcare industry highland with global competitiveness, and promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Beijing.The forum adopts the "1+8+1+N" model and provides offline + online simultaneous livestreaming, so as to build a life science forum with international standards and influence.Specifically speaking, the "1" stands for holding an opening ceremony. Lei Ping, Deputy Director of the National Medical Products Administration; Sun Shuo, Deputy Mayor of Beijing, and leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology were invited to address the event. 500 people, including diplomatic envoys in China, Nobel Prize winners, well-known scientists at home and abroad, heads of scientific research institutions, representatives of international organizations and business associations, heads of pharmaceutical and healthcare enterprises, and investors attended the opening ceremony.Springer Nature Group released the 2024 Global Life Sciences Cluster Innovation Development Report for the first time and the Top 20 List of Scientists in Nature Index Bioscience and Health Science, and the China Association of Medical Equipment announced the establishment of the Medical Equipment and Surgical Skills Training Center, which is the first intelligent surgical skills training center project in China in collaboration with the Amsterdam Medical Skills Center of the Netherlands. Besides, the International Medical Equipment City, a high-end medical equipment industrial cluster especially built by Changping District, was officially inaugurated.The number "8" refers to holding eight parallel forums. The Forum on Innovation and Development of Advanced Medical Equipment, International Medicine R&D Forum and Forum on Innovation and Development of Synthetic Biological Manufacturing Technology took place based on cutting-edge fields in pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector; the Changping Forum on Innovation of Financial Investment in pharmaceutical and healthcare and Medical Equipment Intellectual Property Protection Forum was held based on the idea of technology serving the industry ecosystem; the Forum on Global Expansion of Products, the China-Russia Pharmaceutical Talent Development and Market Access Seminar, and the Chinese Medical Equipment Internationalization Development Seminar was held to promote international cooperation in healthcare.The second "1" means holding an exhibition display. Under the theme "Focusing on Cutting-Edge Technology to Lead Innovative Development," the forum will invite a wide range of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. It also featured dedicated zones for frontier technologies, beauty and health innovations, and major medical equipment, providing a comprehensive display of the achievements of "Life Science Valley" and the latest advancements in life sciences."N" means a series of supporting activities. Some related activities held by pharmaceutical and healthcare industry associations and enterprises were included in the series of activities of the forum to strengthen the momentum of the activities and continue to amplify influence. By regularly holding a series of forums such as the 2024 Clinical Biobank Innovation and Development Forum and the 2024 pharmaceutical and healthcare Industry Innovation and Development Forum, the forum continuously optimizes the innovation ecology, upgrades the development level, and builds a "new benchmark" for world-leading science and technology parks.At the opening ceremony, the, the, andwere released, and the International Medical Equipment City was also inaugurated.International Medical Equipment City is a specialized and complex industrial park focusing on high-end medical equipment, precision medicine, biotechnology, and other directions under the guidance and support of the National Medical Products Administration and the Beijing Municipal Medical Products Administration. The total construction area of the project is about 1.2 million square meters. About 430,000 square meters in the eastern district has been put into operation, and the construction of the western district is under progress. The park focuses on high-end medical equipments, high-value medical consumables, and efficient diagnostics, while closely following the trends of digitalization, intelligence, and personalization. It emphasizes clinical demonstration applications as a driving force, integrates the value realization of beauty and health management, and meets the full-cycle development needs of leading enterprises, including technology research, product development, result transformation, validation and iteration, and application implementation, so as to build an influential high-end medical equipment industrial cluster.Currently, the east district of International Medical Equipment City has attracted many high-end and sophisticated medical equipment enterprises such as Imeik, Balance Medical, Pins Medical, TowardPi Medical, Wellgrow Medical, TH Medical, New Cloud Medical, etc., covering medical equipment products in subdivided fields such as brain intelligence, implant intervention equipment, high-end diagnosis and treatment equipment, biomedical materials, cosmetic medicine equipment, and in vitro diagnosis, forming a "Changping Model" for the development of the medical equipment industry, characterized by its demonstrative, benchmark, and flagship qualities.At this year's forum, Changping District introduced a number of major industrial projects around the R&D layout of pharmaceutical companies and the transformation of original achievements. Twelve major industrial projects have been signed, including minimally invasive medical natural channel — bronchoscopy surgery robot, ROBO Medical surgery robot industrialization, Beijing Junming Medical health diagnosis industrial base, Donghuayuan innovative pharmacy automation industrial base, Qi Biodesign science headquarters, GenAns Tech China headquarters, etc. These enterprises include listed companies, national high-tech and industry-leading enterprises. It covers three tracks of cutting-edge technology, medical equipment, and synthetic biology, which are the focus of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in Changping, reflecting the innovation and industrial elements of headquarters R&D, incubation and cultivation, achievement transformation, and tech innovation finance in the field of life sciences.From the perspective of the industrial sectors, the signed projects feature major projects on key tracks with cutting-edge technology and high growth, mainly including Qi Biodesign science headquarters and GenAns Tech China headquarters. There are also major projects on the well-established sectors like medical equipment, including ROBO Medical surgery robot industrialization, the minimally invasive medical natural channel — bronchoscopy surgery robot, etc. There are also major projects in the new synthetic biology track, including Weiyuan Synthesis biotechnology R&D and the production line expansion project of Cargill Asia Pacific.From the perspective of project types, the signed projects include both global well-known enterprise projects and high-tech enterprise projects in China, including WellGene Biotech China headquarters, Beijing Junming Medical health diagnosis industry base, and other projects. Among these projects, there are both space settlement projects and service platform construction projects, mainly including cooperation signing ceremonies of Life Science Valley international precision medicine industrial park settlement, International Medical Equipment City settlement, Zhongguancun Life Science Park digital intelligent R&D conditions guarantee service platform construction, etc.The forum aims to serve the national strategy, enhance Beijing's development, and promote high-quality growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. It will also contribute to building the "Life Science Valley" brand of Changping, optimize the innovation ecosystem in the sector, and create a first-rate business environment. The three main characteristics of the forum include:First, the forum offers rich content and fosters integration. With the main forum and over 20 supporting events, it will, for the first time, include four main sections: an academic conference, an industry forum, project exchange sessions, and cultural activities. These will focus on key areas such as cutting-edge technologies, medical devices, beauty and health, and synthetic biology manufacturing. Additionally, the forum will cover crucial aspects like pharmaceutical R&D, financial investment, and product expansion abroad, further promoting the integrated development of government, industry, academia, research, medical, finance, and intermediary sectors.Second, the forum focuses on cutting-edge advancements and drives innovation. By targeting disruptive technologies in life sciences, it will explore trends in life science innovation through various formats, including industry forums, innovation project competitions and roadshows, and product exhibitions, so as to secure a leading position in emerging fields, foster new productive forces, and establish a benchmark for innovation and future development in life sciences.Third, the forum aligns with international standards to foster open collaboration. Parallel forums will address topics such as international partnerships, product expansion overseas, and the global growth of pharmaceutical companies. For the first time, an overseas sub-forum will be established to facilitate cross-border communication, sign international cooperation agreements in the pharmaceutical and health industry, and support the global expansion of companies in this sector.

