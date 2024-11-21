New reality show connects regional culinary talent with global opportunities in an exciting competition.

Showcasing a unique blend of high-stakes cooking challenges and business acumen, The Maverick Academy brings together eight talented chefs from across Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2024 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is delighted to announce its role as a key sponsor of, a groundbreaking culinary competition series hosted by the renowned chef Alvin Leung – aka The Demon Chef – which is available to watch on Netflix now.Showcasinga unique blend of high-stakes cooking challenges and business acumen, The Maverick Academy, produced by AR Asia Productions, brings together eight talented chefs from across Southeast Asia – including Dusit's very own Chef Woottisak 'Woody' Simhong, a culinary instructor at Dusit Thani College in Bangkok – in a quest to find the next culinary prodigy who will join Chef Alvin in shaping the future of the culinary landscape as his apprentice and business partner.Chef Alvin, an English-born Hong Kong-Canadian chef and television personality, is celebrated for his signature style of 'X-Treme Chinese Cuisine,' which has modernised Chinese food and introduced new flavours in restaurants worldwide. He currently holds two Michelin stars at Bo Innovation in Hong Kong. He has also gained recognition as a judge on, showcasing his expertise and passion for culinary excellence.He is joined on The Maverick Academy by co-presenter Eric Chong, Chef Alvin's first apprentice and the winner of the inaugural season of. The show also features a distinguished panel of culinary icons as mentors and judges, including chef/owners of Michelin-starred establishments in Bangkok, along with Adrian Rudin, Managing Director of Dusit's reimagined flagship hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok, who serves as a judge on one of the episodes.While filming in Thailand, contestants stayed at, a vibrant Dusit hotel in the heart of the city's fascinating Chinatown district. Designed to link curious travellers with authentic local experiences, this lifestyle-focused property offered an ideal sanctuary for contestants to rest and recharge between demanding shoots that tested their culinary skills, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.In addition to featuring a challenge spotlighting—Dusit's distinctive standalone dining venue showcasing an array of culinary concepts—the competition also utilised the state-of-the-art facilities atThailand's first and largest higher education institution dedicated to hospitality education and training, and, Thailand's first multinational culinary school, which is a collaboration between Japan's Tsuji Culinary Institute, Italy's ALMA, and Dusit Thani College. These prestigious institutions, renowned for their culinary and hospitality programmes, offered the perfect backdrop for contestants to showcase their skills and expertise.Thailand is well represented in the competition, with three contestants, four Thai mentors, and four Thai sponsorship partners. As a Thailand-based company and a key sponsor of the show, Dusit is proud to showcase its dedication to culinary innovation and to inspire the next generation of chefs, both within Thailand and on the global stage."Dusit International's sponsorship ofunderscores our dedication to excellence in culinary arts, personalised service, and hospitality education," said. "With its dynamic format, broad appeal to diverse audiences, and an exciting lineup of culinary talent from Thailand, the show serves as an exceptional platform to champion culinary excellence in our country and celebrate the kingdom's rich gastronomic heritage."Dusit joins other prominent sponsors of the show, including Lexus, MasterCard, Makro, Lubuds, CPF (Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited), and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), as part of a collective effort to elevate Thailand's culinary landscape on the international stage.All five episodes of The Maverick Academy are streaming on Netflix now.For more information and images, please visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1XO1CDO_0rMkq48BaqXk_6zsAqCLTAhDb?usp=sharing Hashtag: #dusitinternational

