Apple Wood Craft

Kimura Woodcraft Factory, with a history of 45 years, is located in Hirosaki City, Aomori Prefecture. This is an area famous for its apple production. The abundant apple wood resources have led to the creation of various crafts made from discarded apple wood, showcasing Aomori's "recycling" environmental culture. Due to the characteristics of apple wood, which include many knots and gnarls, only about half of the collected wood can be used. The processes of drying and shaping the wood are time-consuming, making each craft an art by the artisans' dedication and skill.





Aomori Crafts x Arbor Limited-Time Feast





Limited-Time Feast：Starting from November 22, 2024, for approximately three weeks (ending date subject to supply)





Location： Arbor (80 Queen's Road Central, 25th Floor, H Queen's, Hong Kong)





Reservations：+852 3185 8388 (Phone) / +852 3622 0748 (WhatsApp)



