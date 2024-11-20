Make an Impact on Tomorrow (MIT) initiative, Henkel Thailand collaborated with the World Vision Foundation of Thailand (WVFT) on the Robust Infrastructure for Safe and Quality Education project (Project RISE), to repair Ban Huay Eun School, a rural primary school in Chiang Rai Province.



The newly renovated school building for students and teachers at Ban Huay Eun School.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 - Supported by Henkel's(MIT) initiative, Henkel Thailand collaborated with the World Vision Foundation of Thailand (WVFT) on theproject (Project RISE), to repair Ban Huay Eun School, a rural primary school in Chiang Rai Province.

The school, first constructed in 2005, had been facing severe structural issues, including the risk of roof and ceiling collapse in the Primary 1 to Primary 3 classroom building. This instability caused leaks during heavy rains, disrupting classes and forcing both students and teachers to cope with wet conditions. Through MIT funding, a budget of 11,500 euros was allocated to bring Project RISE to life, helping to improve the school's infrastructure and create a safer learning environment for a total of 273 students and staff.





The project was completed on August 31, 2024, transforming the learning environment in the Primary 1 to Primary 3 classroom building, with an emphasis on sustainability, durability, and child safety. The project addressed critical health and safety concerns by fully repairing the roof and ceiling, reducing the risk of mold growth, and minimizing slip-and-fall hazards. In addition, non-toxic paints were applied both inside and outside the building, uplifting the environment, and ensuring safety for students and staff. To support the school with various repair needs, Henkel products, including Pattex Fix Nail Power Glue, were also supplied.





"Ban Huay Eun School would like to thank WVFT and Henkel Thailand for their generous support. Project RISE has not only transformed our classroom building into a clean and inspiring learning environment, but it has also kindled a renewed love for education within our communities," said Sudarat Punyasiriwong, Director of Ban Huay Eun School.









On November 7, 2024, a team of Henkel Thailand employees came together with representatives from WVFT for the official handover ceremony at Ban Huay Eun school, marking the completion of the project. Following the ceremony, the team shared a meal with the students and enjoyed a dance performance, celebrating the partnership and the impact of the project on the school community. Essential items such as sleeping bags, blankets, and pillows were also provided for the students.

Dr. Sarawut Rachasrimuang, National Director of WVFT, said, "Henkel's support for Ban Huay Eun School demonstrates the company's commitment to creating lasting change. Education is a powerful equalizer, especially for students from minority backgrounds. By providing a safe and nurturing environment, we are empowering both the students and their communities for a better future. We are grateful for this partnership and look forward to continuing our shared goals."









Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand (sixth from left), and Dr. Sarawut Rachasrimuang, National Director of World Vision Foundation of Thailand (fourth from right), joining Sudarat Punyasiriwong, Director of Ban Huay Eun School (center) to mark the completion of Project RISE during the handover ceremony on November 7, 2024.

"At Henkel Thailand, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Our partnership with the World Vision Foundation of Thailand on Project RISE exemplifies our dedication to enhancing educational environments for children. By providing essential resources and support, we aim to foster a safe, sustainable, and nurturing atmosphere that enables students to thrive academically and personally," said Andrianto Jayapurna, President of Henkel Thailand.

Through initiatives like Project RISE, Henkel Thailand continues to prioritize sustainability, safety, and community well-being, reaffirming its commitment to creating a brighter future for the next generation.





