BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , Thailand's leading management company for premier hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, as well as a diverse range of hospitality experiences, is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new joint venture with Equatorial Group from Malaysia to co-develop "EQ Phuket", a luxury hospitality project in Phuket, Thailand. Expected to open in 2028, this landmark project represents a significant milestone in ONYX Hospitality Group's business expansion, complementing its esteemed brands, Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. This exciting venture is a pivotal development for both companies, uniting Equatorial's award-winning EQ brand with ONYX's diverse portfolio.The official joint venture signing ceremony took place on 18 November 2024, a moment which symbolised the shared vision and strong partnership between ONYX Hospitality Group and Equatorial Group. With a total investment of THB 2,500 million, the new development will be located on Kata Beach, one of Phuket's most iconic and scenic locations. The rare and prime site features both stunning hilltop views and direct beach access, making it a highly sought-after destination for discerning travellers. The project will be located next to a new F&B destination.The Equatorial Group has set a new standard for hospitality in Malaysia with its flagship EQ in Kuala Lumpur: the combination of its stylish design and exceptional guest experience along with its reputation for having some of the finest food & beverage venues in the city has won it international acclaim (most recently as Kuala Lumpur's #1 hotel for the third consecutive year by). As a joint venture partner, Equatorial Group brings its deep-rooted commitment to quality and guest-focused luxury, making this partnership a strong blend of strengths that promises to create an outstanding hotel property in Phuket.Its unwavering commitment to excellence and attention to detail make Equatorial Group the ideal JV partner for ONYX Hospitality Group in this exciting project in Phuket, combining the strengths of both brands to deliver a truly exceptional experience.Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating,Equatorial GroupDonald Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Equatorial Group, commented:EQ Phuket is slated to offer 180 spacious units, catering to a wide range of regional, long-haul, and short-haul markets. Designed by one of the region's leading architects, the resort will offer an unparalleled combination of hilltop serenity and beachfront luxury. Guests will have access to a range of world-class amenities, including expansive F&B outlets and exclusive facilities located directly on the beach plot.Sustainability will be a central focus in the design and construction of this new project. The buildings will seamlessly blend with the natural landscape, ensuring that no large trees are removed. There is also a commitment to preserving a significant green space, with significant majority of the overall area dedicated to greenery.The new venture reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's commitment to growth, excellence, and delivering personalised guest experiences. With a focus on a 'Tailored Approach to Hospitality,' ONYX strives to be the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia. This vision drives their operations, ensuring each guest enjoys a unique, world-class experience. Through this project in Phuket, ONYX continues its mission to create innovative and memorable experiences while expanding its presence in key markets.The collaboration between ONYX Hospitality Group and Equatorial Group underscores the strength of their partnership, founded on shared goals and a commitment to quality. This joint venture is set to drive future growth for both companies, creating a standout property in one of Thailand's most coveted destinations. Combining architectural excellence, natural beauty, and expansive facilities, the project is poised to become a flagship for ONYX and a new highlight in Phuket's thriving tourism scene.

