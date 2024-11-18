SINGAPORE - Media OutReach newswire - 18 November 2024 - H2G Green Limited (“H2G” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”) announced today its results for the first half of the financial year ended 30 September 2024 (“1H2025”).



For 1H2025, the Group reported revenue of S$7.5 million, a 79% increase compared with S$4.2 million for the same period last year (“1H2024”). The increase in revenue is attributed to both its Energy Business and Lifestyle Business. Notably, the Energy Business recorded a revenue of S$2.7 million in 1H2025 compared with S$1.1 million in 1H2024, representing a strong growth of 145%. The Lifestyle Business recorded a revenue of S$4.8 million in 1H2025 compared with S$3.1 million in 1H2024, representing a growth of 55%. In terms of proportion of contribution to total revenue, the Energy Business contributed 35% in 1H2025 as compared with 25% in 1H2024, illustrating the continued transformation of the Group towards its bold vision to spearhead the transition towards sustainable living in Asia and beyond.



On the back of this strong revenue growth, the Group recorded a narrowed loss attributable to owners of the Company of S$1.1 million in 1H2025 as compared with a loss attributable to owners of the Company of S$2.4 million in 1H2024.



Mr Aviers Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of H2G, commented, “The Group is steadfast in its commitment to drive meaningful change in the energy landscape, while navigating inherent business and economic challenges. By leveraging on the strong foundation we have built over the years and our innovative approach and solutions, we are confident in establishing ourselves as a key platform for businesses to meet their sustainability goals and contribute to a decarbonized world.”

