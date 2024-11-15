



Humansa's Signature Future Health Program Integrated into AIA's New Optima CEO Medical Plan (from left to right: Toby Wong, Head of Health & Wellness Proposition, AIA; Alice Liang, Chief Proposition Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Vincent Wong, Head of Digital Health and Partnership, Humansa; Dr. Clark Cheng, Head of Operation, Humansa)

Even though global life expectancy now averages 73.1 years, the average healthy life expectancy lags at just 63.5 years. Simply living longer does not guarantee living better. Extending one's lifespan while maintaining health is crucial for a truly rewarding life—a mission aligned with Humansa's vision for reimagining health for a better future.



Conceived by a team of multidisciplinary professionals and enriched by insights from the distinguished Humansa International Advisory Board—comprised of leading experts in longevity—the program emphasizes early detection and intervention of biomarkers indicating prominent age-related illnesses dubbed the "Four Horsemen": cardiovascular diseases, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and metabolic disorders.



Focusing on slowing aging and lengthening health span, the program addresses key areas: exercise, nutrition, sleep, stress management, and supplementation. By using advanced diagnostic tools coupled with tailor-made health strategies, Humansa provides participants with actionable guidance to sustain optimal health.



Longevity expert Dr. Peter Attia highlights that older adults with diminished muscle quality face a 200% higher mortality risk compared to those with robust muscles. Additionally, differences in heart and lung function can increase death rates fivefold. The Humansa Future Health Program supports individuals in making informed health decisions through scientifically-backed assessments and guidance. Research demonstrates that major lifestyle changes and improvements in metabolic health can each extend lifespan by 5 years and increase healthy lifespan by 5.3 years.



Innovative diagnostics offer clients insights into their biological age, physical capabilities, cardiorespiratory heritage, among other health indicators.



- DNA Telomere Length Analysis: Providing insight into cellular aging as these 'timers' assess one's real biological age and complete health panorama, thereby enabling tailored plans to rejuvenate biological age effectively.



- VO2 Max Analysis: As Dr. Attia purports, "VO2 max define lifespan potential best" because it harmonized functions of oxygen delivery, absorption, and utilization throughout the body intimately connected.



Recognized as one of the Top 20 Innovative Brands by the Forbes 2024 Brand Value Series, Humansa's advanced health approach continues redefining wellness.



By integrating the Future Health Program into AIA's Optima CEO Medical Plan, Humansa expands its influence by giving more individuals the ability to combat chronic diseases strategically and actively. This coalition supports clients in navigating the complex wellness landscape, offering personalized direction rather than just data. Humansa believes that people need to not only understand how to navigate these wellness solutions, but also how to assemble them into a "fluid mosaic" that adapts and evolves with their changing needs. Through this adaptive, outcome-focused approach, Humansa empowers its audience to assemble the right combination of wellness tools to support their highest health aspirations.



Don So, CEO of Humansa, expressed enthusiastically, ""We are excited to see our Future Health Program included in AIA's Optima CEO plan. This partnership not only reflects our shared vision of enhancing health and longevity but also enhances our ability to equip individuals with the tools necessary for healthier, longer lives. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in health management."





About Humansa

Humansa is a one-stop health management and longevity center, which leads the way in redefining preventive health and wellness. Our unique approach paves an integrated path towards modern self-care, enabling customers to reimagine an advanced healthcare experience that gives them complete control of their own health across every stage in life.



With a network of around 40 Health and Wellness Centers throughout the Greater Bay Area, Humansa offers holistic services across multi-disciplinary specialities, ranging from health check, medical imaging, endoscopy, dentistry, postnatal care, skin, physiotherapy, high-performance training and more. Our expertise guides customers and their family on their complete journey encompassing prevention, treatment, recovery and optimization towards living a good life.

