HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth —a Creative Spaces for Teenagers' Fun and Leisure “ Second Home“. Located on the 2nd to 4th floors of the Cheung Fat Estate Community Centre in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth, boasts a spacious environment primarily dedicated to multimedia and audiovisual development. It features a self-service party room and offers members free access to a band room, self-service baking facilities, a lot of board games, Switch, PlayStation 5, indoor billiards, karaoke equipment, and other entertainment facilities, aiming to cultivate teenagers' cultural and artistic development in various aspects.The Centre previously pioneered the unique "HK$5,000 Self-Fulfilment Programme" where youth lead in planning activities with social worker support, fostering learning and community contribution. It also launched the "Soundwave Label Project," providing rehearsal and performance spaces to support teenagers pursuing musical careers. The Centre actively hosts various free workshops, promoting cultural inclusivity, supporting local original music, and showcasing diverse cultures through events popular with young people, such as Japanese underground idol music shows, doujin summer festivals, and K-pop dance performances. These initiatives provide opportunities for teenagers to explore new interests.Since its renovation in October 2022, Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth has become even more attuned to the needs of young people, offering a diverse development platform. The Centre's "Youth Ownership" programme empowers young people to lead initiatives and contribute to youth development, with social worker assistance, integrating their voices into community projects and services. The renovation, themed around career development, focuses on "co-creation and connection." Key features include a multi-purpose performance stage and self-service spaces, carefully designed with teenagers' career aspirations in mind. The Centre not only provides an innovative and interactive environment and various enriching activities but also emphasizes the development of soft skills, including analytical thinking, problem-solving, self-management, and teamwork—laying a solid foundation for teenagers' future careers.The Centre features a self-service party room, bookable online. Located on the 3rd floor, the party room offers complimentary beverages and snacks, creating a comfortable and fun gathering space. Members enjoy free access to numerous facilities, including a band room, board games,Switch, PlayStation 5, indoor billiards, and karaoke equipment. Whether celebrating birthdays, hosting small gatherings, or simply relaxing with friends, the Centre provides a supportive environment fostering interaction and communication among young people. Party room bookings are for a minimum of two hours, with longer durations available depending on the number of participants. At least half of the attendees must be aged 10-24 to ensure the space is used in line with the Centre's mission. Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth , has successfully organised numerous events, particularly in music and dance. A key initiative is the "HK$5,000 Self-Fulfilment Programme" empowering youth to independently plan and execute projects with social worker support. Young people form teams, design their activities, and present their proposals to the Centre. Successful applicants receive up to HK$5,000 in funding for event preparation, music video production, original music creation, and performance opportunities. Funding covers various aspects, including interpersonal and resource support (member recruitment, instructor fees, equipment), materials and supplies, venue provision, and promotional support (market fees, stage setup, and publicity). The Centre aims to help young people pursue their dreams, spark creativity, and achieve seemingly impossible goals.The Centre actively promotes cultural inclusivity, particularly the fusion of Japanese culture and local original music, allowing young people to explore and create within a multicultural environment. The past "Interval Original Music Project" provided professional training and career guidance to musically inclined youth, featuring various music-themed events. The "Interval Summer Music Festival," entirely organised by 10-24-year-olds, showcased six local independent bands, with youth handling all aspects of the event, attracting over 100 attendees. A pop music composition class, led by local musician GooChan, offered professional guidance. The "Listen To Your Dreams" Kwai Tsing District Youth Singing Competition encouraged young people to showcase their musical talents. The popular "Music Free Jam Night," co-organized with Amusing Studio, featured professional musicians and provided a platform for youth musical interaction. This project not only offered performance opportunities but also taught participants event planning and management, enhancing their practical experience in the music industry.Through the unique "$5,000 Self-Fulfilment Programme" young people seeking performance opportunities actively submitted proposals, showcasing underground idol culture and applying for funding. Underground idol culture remains niche in Hong Kong, with limited public understanding and insufficient income to cover high rehearsal and venue rental costs, resulting in limited performance opportunities. The Centre provided venue and funding, with youth trained in the Interval Project managing sound and lighting for a debut performance attracting over 120 attendees. The enthusiastic audience response provided valuable encouragement and marked a significant step in the performers' journey. This event not only provided a platform for young people to showcase their talents but also offered invaluable practical experience, laying a solid foundation for future, larger-scale events. This initiative not only supports the development of underground idol culture but also demonstrates the Centre's commitment to fostering youth cultural exchange and practical opportunities.Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth, has hosted a series of successful events, fostering creativity and cultural exchange among young people. Past events include a Cantonese songwriting workshop led by online singer DS and lyricist Fong Yuet, providing young people with songwriting techniques and career guidance to inspire their creative potential. Following the workshop, a doujin Cantonese music concert showcased the participants' talents and facilitated musical exchange with external artists performing Japanese songs with Cantonese lyrics. The Centre also supported a youth-led doujin summer festival, providing a platform for showcasing Japanese-style performances and attracting a large young audience. These activities built confidence, developed creativity, and expanded social networks, creating a vibrant cultural gathering.Beyond music, dance activities have also thrived. The youth-organised Kpop Random Play Dance 3.0 event demonstrated young people's organisational skills and creativity, encompassing sound, lighting, and promotion. The Dance Cover filming activity provided choreography workshops and costume support for dance enthusiasts, enabling them to create impressive dance videos. At the Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre, the concept of cultural inclusivity intertwines music and dance, providing a platform for young people to connect and grow. Young people can not only enjoy the appeal of subcultures but also actively participate in the creation and performance of music and dance, ensuring everyone finds their stage in this multicultural environment.The information of different activities and interesting activity videos will be produced by Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Center for Children & Youth's official Instagram: hkpatyi. Hong Kong Playground Association Jockey Club Tsing Yi Integrated Service Centre for Children & Youth

Address：2-4/F, Cheung Fat Estate Community Centre, Cheung Fat Estate, Tsing Yi, N.T.



Opening hours︰

Mon to Fri 14:00 - 22:00

Sat 10:00 - 22:00

Closed on Sun and Public Holidays



Tel：2433 5277 or Email [email protected]

Fax: 2495 2769



Website: https://tyit.hkpa.hk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hkpatyi/?locale=zh_HK

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hkpatyi/

