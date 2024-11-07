ABU DHABI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering award for sustainability and humanitarianism, has announced 33 finalists for innovative solutions to global challenges from 5,980 submissions across 156 countries. These innovators leverage AI and advanced tech to address carbon capture, sustainability, and essential access to clean energy, water, food, and healthcare.Winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards on January 14, 2025, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Finalists span six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools, reflecting a 15% increase in entries from the previous year, including from SMEs, non-profit organisations, and high schools.H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and COP28 President, highlighted that the finalists demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact."This cycle, we received an unprecedented number of submissions, with notable participation from the Global South and youth. In fact, this year's submissions reflect the three megatrends shaping our future, namely the rise of the Global South, the pace of the energy transition and the growth of AI.These changemakers are tackling urgent environmental challenges head-on, while simultaneously advancing economic progress through innovative solutions. By leveraging emerging technologies, such as AI, carbon capture and removal, tidal energy, precision agriculture, biomimicry, and climate analytics, they are addressing the needs of the moment while inspiring the next generation to innovate and drive sustainability in impactful ways."Health finalists this year provide quality healthcare to underserved, remote communities.(India): Portable AI-enabled cervical cancer screening with 30-second results.(Egypt): 24/7 AI-assisted teleradiology for quick, accurate diagnoses.(Chad): Solar-powered medical kiosks for affordable healthcare in remote areas.Food finalists aim to empower small-scale producers, support sustainable food preservation, and convert arid land into productive farms.(South Africa): Mobile app and marketplace for small-scale fishers to log catches and sell directly.(Nigeria): Hybrid solar food dryers to preserve food and reduce CO2 emissions.(China): Solar-powered smart greenhouses transforming desert land into farms.Energy finalists provide solutions to boost energy efficiency and expand access to clean energy and transportation.(Nigeria): IoT and AI-driven smart waste management, boosting efficiency by 40%.(Bangladesh): Low-cost electric cars with solar-powered battery swap stations.(Belgium): Eco-friendly vortex hydropower turbines with 60% efficiency.Water finalists focus on optimising water use and enhancing access to clean drinking water.(Türkiye): Sensor-based water optimization in irrigation, reducing labor costs by 80%.(Morocco): Solar-powered water pumping for optimized groundwater extraction.(Australia): Affordable, easy-to-deploy water filters requiring no chemicals or external energy.Climate Action finalists are advancing carbon capture, ecosystem restoration, and climate resilience.(UAE): AI-powered drones for environmental monitoring, seed planting, and habitat restoration.(USA): Carbon capture technology converting waste into activated carbon to remove water pollutants.(Tanzania): Flood management solution integrating indigenous knowledge with geospatial dataThe Global High Schools' finalists presented project-based, student-led sustainability solutions, with finalists divided into six regions. The regional finalists include:Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos del Mar 07, MexicoInstitución Educativa San Nicolás de Tolentino, ColombiaMulgrave School, CanadaMpesa Foundation Academy, KenyaSakafia Islamic Senior High School, GhanaSt Kizito High School Namugongo, UgandaBenlahrech Said High School, AlgeriaMerryland International School Abu Dhabi, UAEObour STEM School, EgyptBaku Modern Educational Complex, AzerbaijanGebze Bahçeehr Science & Technology High School, TürkiyePresidential School in Tashkent, UzbekistanFaafu Atoll Education Centre, MaldivesGirls Higher Secondary School Khaplu, PakistanJanamaitri Multiple Campus, NepalBeijing World Youth Academy, ChinaTe Pā o Rākaihautū, New ZealandVotualevu College, FijiIn the Health, Food, Energy, Water and Climate Action categories, each winner receives US $1 million. Each of the six winning Global High Schools receives up to US $150,000.Hashtag: #ZayedSustainabilityPrize

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.