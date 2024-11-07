Inspired by Thai wellness culture, Devarana Sakleshpur, Karnataka - A Dusit Retreat is slated to open in March 2028.

Devarana Sakleshpur, Karnataka – A Dusit Retreat will offer 75 luxurious villas and suites, including 25 with private plunge pools.



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Dusit Hotels and Resorts, under Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has entered into a strategic hotel management agreement with Shravanthi Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, a prominent developer of luxury hotels and resorts in India, to operateSet to open in March 2028, this landmark project marks the first Devarana – Dusit Retreat signed outside of China, underscoring Dusit's commitment to expanding its luxury, wellness-focused resort brand across exclusive destinations worldwide.Designed to deliver meaningful and transformative stay experiences for discerning domestic and international travellers, Devarana Sakleshpur, Karnataka – A Dusit Retreat will feature 75 luxurious villas and suites, ranging from 47 to 90 square metres, with 25 units also offering private plunge pools. Guests will enjoy exclusive wellness facilities, including a dedicated Devarana Wellness Centre with a movement studio, gym, and herbal steam room. A wellness consultation service and personalised programmes will be available to cater to guests on different wellness paths. Additional facilities include an expansive infinity pool, a speciality restaurant serving authentic South Indian cuisine, and an all-day dining venue offering nutritious culinary delights.Located in the picturesque Western Ghats, a four-hour drive from Karnataka's capital, Bangalore, Sakleshpur is known for its lush coffee, tea, and spice plantations, ancient temples, and beautiful trekking trails through the Bisle Reserve Forest, a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot. Popular attractions near the upcoming Devarana Sakleshpur retreat include the star-shaped Manjarabad Fort with panoramic mountain views, and Jenukallu Gudda peak, which offers breathtaking vistas of the Arabian Sea. Mangalore International Airport is 130 km away, and Sakleshpur Railway Station is a short 20 km from the property."We are delighted to bring our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Sakleshpur, where we see a perfect alignment between the area's serene natural beauty and the holistic essence of Devarana – Dusit Retreats," said. "This beautiful destination is an ideal fit for our luxury, wellness-focused brand, which is dedicated to creating bespoke healing and transformational experiences in stunningly curated, private sanctuaries around the globe. With Devarana Sakleshpur, we look forward to offering our guests a unique wellness journey that enriches the mind, body, and soul while honouring Karnataka state's pristine environment and rich cultural heritage.", said, "We are delighted to partner with Dusit Hotels and Resorts to introduce the Devarana – Dusit Retreats brand to India. Dusit's commitment to authentic, transformative wellness experiences perfectly complements our vision for this unique project. With over three decades of experience in real estate and nearly two decades in hospitality, Shravanthi Group has developed a deep expertise in developing global standards of infrastructure while understanding modern travellers' needs and requirements for rejuvenation and wellness-focused retreats. With Dusit's expertise, we are confident that Devarana Sakleshpur Karnataka – A Dusit Retreat will offer an elevated stay experience that blends luxury and well-being to deliver a deep, meaningful connection with the destination, appealing to discerning travellers seeking renewal and inspiration in the serene beauty of Karnataka's Western Ghats."Dusit's portfolio now includes 301 properties operating across 18 countries, including 57 properties under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which manages a collection of luxury villas in Goa. This December, Dusit Hotels and Resorts will officially re-enter India with the soft opening of dusitD2 Fagu, in the forested Himalayan foothills near Shimla. Four additional Dusit-branded hotels are planned for Karnataka, set to open in mid-2026.Hashtag: #dusitinternational

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com



About Shravanthi Hotels and Resorts Private Limited

Shravanthi Hotels and Resorts Private Limited is part of Shravanthi Group, a pioneer in real estate development in Bangalore. Shravanthi Hotels and Resorts Private Limited is the hospitality vertical that already owns three operational properties and has five more in the pipeline, all in the categories of Midscale to Luxury. Headed by Mr Santosh Balakrishna (Executive Director), the company has emerged as a strong contender in the hotel space with core expertise in identifying excellent locations, developing landmark food and beverage establishments, and bringing in the required operational infrastructure for hotels to perform at their optimum. The group is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

