AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS (AREA) 2024 CHINA CHAPTER

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK DOING GOOD TO THE SOCIETY

ZHENSHI HOLDING GROUP

ZHENSHI: NEW INDUSTRIAL EMPOWERMENT PATH FOR PROSPERITY



INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

WYNN MANAGEMENT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM



GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHINA CONCH VENTURE'S ENERGY GENERATION THROUGH WASTE RECYCLING

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

CHINA HONGQIAO "GREEN TRANSITIONING" CAPACITY RELOCATION PROJECT

CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LTD.

THE GREEN AND LOW-CARBON DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ROAD OF CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LTD.

DKSH (SHANGHAI) LTD.

DKSH SUSTAINABILITY

HENGLIN HOME FURNISHINGS CO., LTD.

HENGLIN GREEN FACTORY AND GREEN SUPPLY CHAIN

SICHUAN KELUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

INTELLIGENT MANUFACTURING GREEN FACTORY

TSINGSHAN INDUSTRY

BUILDING FULL-LIFE-CYCLE CLIMATE FRIENDLY AND ECO-FRIENDLY INDUSTRIAL PARKS



CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

AUTOHOME INC.

AUTOHOME SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

E.SUN BANK (CHINA) COMPANY, LTD.

THOROUGH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & EASY-TO-BE-UNDERSTOOD AND DETAILED DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION



CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHINA CONCH VENTURE CIRCULAR SUPPLY CHAIN

CNGR ADVANCED MATERIAL CO., LTD.

COMMITTED TO LOW-CARBON RECYCLING, CONTRIBUTING TO THE REALIZATION OF A BETTER LIFE FOR MANKIND



CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY

ORGANIZATION

WINNING CSR PROGRAM

MINMETALS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2023

PING AN BANK CO., LTD.

PING AN BANK SUSTAINABILITY REPORT IN 2023

SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023



SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 China Chapter recognized companies leading the way in sustainable business practices. These companies have set new standards for corporate responsibility in Asia and are making a positive impact on the region's future.The AREA is a prestigious awards program organized by regional NGO Enterprise Asia to recognize companies that excel in ESG and sustainability. AREA has been highlighting thousands of ESG programs for over a decade, honoring organizations that are leaders in sustainability while encouraging more companies to adopt sustainable practices. This year's winners have positively impacted the lives of millions of individuals with their beneficial ESG initiatives.Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, said in his welcome speech that climate change and social inequality are interconnected issues requiring a comprehensive approach to sustainability. He emphasized that the adoption of ESG principles encourages companies to think outside of the box and promote innovation, reduce risks, attract talented employees, and gain customer loyalty. This holistic approach is aligned with global sustainability goals and positions businesses as leaders in long-term transformative change across the globe.Since its inception in 2011, the AREA has been commending businesses from diverse sectors for their exceptional contributions under the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. In this year's China Chapter, a rigorous evaluation process was undertaken to assess over 100 submissions from various companies. The judging criteria, which emphasized relevance, efficacy, and sustainability, ensured that only the most exemplary initiatives were recognized.The Green Leadership Category honors organizations that strive to minimize and mitigate its environmental impact. To achieve this, they have proactively implemented initiatives such as energy efficiency, eco-friendly product design, waste reduction, recycling, and water conservation. Among the esteemed recipients of this category are China Conch Venture Holdings Limited and Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd.Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. has adhered to the concept of green environmental protection for many years and has integrated it into the company's operations, manufacturing and product design. Through green, low-carbon, and high-quality development, Henglin has achieved common development and interest balance with its stakeholders. The company has also developed several systems to ensure that procurement is standardized and efficient, strengthening responsible, clean, and green procurement concepts, while enhancing supply chain stability and compliance. Additionally, in 2023, Henglin won the "National Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise" and "National Green Factory" qualifications.Other distinguished award recipients include Wynn Macau Limited under the Investment in People Category; E. Sun Bank (China) Company, Ltd. under the Corporate Governance Category; CNGR Advanced Material Co., Ltd. under the Circular Economy Leadership Category; Shangri-La Asia Limited under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Category and China Construction Bank Corporation under the Social Empowerment Category.The co-organizer for the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 China Chapter is Enterprise Accelerator Co., Ltd. Supporting partners are the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China and the Strategic Public Relations Group. Dailywire.asia is the official media partner and Osin Au Pty Ltd is the official beverage sponsor.Hashtag: #AREA #AsiaResponsibleEnterpriseAwards #ESG #Business #CSR

