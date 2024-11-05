Learn more about the ViewQwest SecurEmail Gateway [here].

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024ViewQwest has partnered with Lightspeed Technologies, an enterprise solution provider and leading email security expert, to unveil theat, held from 15 to 17 October. This new solution offers businesses a quick and seamless way to secure their email systems, bolstering protection against email-based threats and vulnerabilities.The cloud-basedaligns with best practices from the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's (CSA) Internet Hygiene Portal (IHP) for email and domain security. By adopting the SecurEmail Gateway, businesses can achieve a perfect score of 100 in the IHP's comprehensive online security assessment.While messaging apps and cloud-based tools are on the rise, email remains central to business communications, enabling seamless collaboration and information sharing. However, email protocols were developed long before cybersecurity became a priority, leaving email susceptible to threats such as spoofing and phishing.One critical vulnerability stems from the original email protocol's lack of verification and encryption features. Just as a letter with a fake return address could deceive, email in its raw form allows bad actors to impersonate trusted contacts and exploit user trust through social engineering.Over time, several email security protocols have emerged to address these vulnerabilities. However, consistently deploying these protocols can be complex and resource-intensive, leaving many organizations without optimal email security.Protocols such asadd digital signatures to verify email integrity during transit.limits the servers authorized to send emails on behalf of a domain, preventing spoofing, whilevalidates server authenticity to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks.Even major providers like Office 365 and Google Workspace may not have the most optimal security settings enabled. The same challenge applies to many telecommunication providers due to the balancing act between user convenience and comprehensive security measures or a lack of awareness by customers.To raise awareness and promote robust email security, the CSA has introduced a comprehensive checklist for best practices and an online assessment tool for businesses to gauge the security status of their email systems.ViewQwest's SecurEmail Gateway offers a streamlined, cost-effective way for businesses to strengthen email security without overhauling their current systems. Available as a SaaS solution, it integrates easily with major platforms like Google Workspace, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, and custom email servers.Through simply configuring their existing email server to work with the SecurEmail Gateway, businesses can instantly enhance email security to meet and exceed CSA recommendations. This solution ensures adherence to CSA best practices and strengthens the organization's email security posture.While there is no absolute guarantee against spoofing and attacks, adhering to CSA guidelines can significantly mitigate risks and strengthen an organisation's overall email security posture. With ViewQwest SecurEmail Gateway, organizations can achieve full compliance with CSA guidelines in just one-step.Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by a safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.



ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future. ViewQwest also provides market-leading Residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia.



ViewQwest received the 2024 Network and Security integration of the Year Award – Singapore, and in 2023, was named Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year at the Asia Telecom Awards for its service innovation and excellence in network and security.



