Representatives from inDrive, PDRM Gombak, the Women’s Aid Organization (WAO), and inDrive drivers gathered for a Safety Event & Workshop, featuring a panel discussion with PDRM and WAO to discuss safety scenarios and reaffirm inDrive's commitment to promoting community-wide safety for all.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - As e-hailing services continue to be a vital part of daily commutes for millions of Malaysians, the safety of both passengers and drivers has become a critical issue. Recognising this, inDrive, invited the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Women's Aid Organisation (WAO) to the inDrive Safety Panel and Workshop—a dedicated event aimed at addressing the unique safety challenges within the e-hailing industry and presenting practical safety solutions to e-hailing users.The workshop comes in response to rising safety concerns, particularly those affecting women and vulnerable communities, within Malaysia's rapidly growing e-hailing sector. With a focus on enhancing public awareness and implementing stronger safety measures, the event brought together key stakeholders, including e-hailing drivers, passengers, and representatives from the local community.During the discussion, Inspector Mohd Harith b. Hamdan, Gombak PDRM Crime Officer shared insights into the evolving challenges posed by the increasing demand for e-hailing services. "While e-hailing has made commuting more convenient, it has also introduced new safety challenges, such as incidents of harassment, theft, and road safety issues," said Inspector Mohd Harith b. Hamdan. "Ongoing collaborative efforts with e-hailing platforms has been instrumental in improving safety standards, enabling real-time incident reporting, and ensuring quicker law enforcement response times."inDrive highlighted the safety features integrated into its platform, including Real-Time Trip Sharing, an SOS Button for direct emergency contact, and a comprehensive driver verification process. "Safety is at the heart of what we do at inDrive," said Azlan Anwar, Driver Acquisition Specialist inDrive Malaysia. "We constantly refine our safety protocols based on user feedback and remain committed to integrating new technologies for our safety features in our app and drivers verification process. Our partnerships with local authorities are vital to ensuring a rapid response in emergencies, which ultimately helps us build a safer environment for all users."Nazreen Nizam, Acting Executive Director of Women's Aid Organisation addressed the specific safety concerns faced by women using e-hailing services and emphasised the importance of community education. "Safety is a fundamental concern for many women, especially when using ride-hailing services at night or in unfamiliar areas. This workshop is an opportunity to raise awareness and create safer environments for women," said Nazreen. "It's essential that we maintain ongoing collaboration with e-hailing platforms to ensure that safety features are user-friendly and accessible to those who need them most."The workshop also featured live demonstrations of self-defence techniques and emergency response strategies, equipping attendees with practical skills to manage potential safety threats. These sessions empowered drivers and passengers to take proactive steps in ensuring their own safety, providing them with the knowledge and confidence to navigate any challenges they might face while using e-hailing services.The inDrive Safety Panel and Workshop underscores the importance of collaboration between e-hailing platforms, law enforcement, and advocacy groups in making safety a fundamental aspect of the ride-hailing experience. As the industry continues to grow, such initiatives are key to building public trust and ensuring that e-hailing remains a safe and reliable option for all.

