BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 November 2024 - Global ice cream brand Cornetto set hearts aflutter all over Thailand last week, inviting their famous brand ambassador, Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-Woo, to meet fans from around the region at an exclusive event held at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok, Thailand. Part of their "Cornetto presents: Unwrap the Moment with Cha Eun-Woo" campaign, this fan-meet gave lucky attendees theopportunity of meeting their idol in person.Lucky fans and top spenders from a Cornetto promotion across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, and Malaysia were given exclusive access to unwrap never-before-seen sides of Cha Eun-Woo!Fans participated in various activities, including photo opportunities at Cornetto's exclusive Cha Eun-Woo photo booth, enjoying Cornetto-themed games, and listening to him share untold stories from his experiences filming Cornetto commercials.Cornetto also offered a delightful selection of its best-selling ice cream flavors for fans and passersby to enjoy, including Cornetto Classic Vanilla, Cornetto White Rose, and more, along with the chance to win an exclusive Cha Eun-Woo mini poster from Cornetto.The event created happy memories for all the fans in attendance, and even after, the joy still lingers. Fans can check out the wonderful moments shared using #CornettoxChaEunWoo and #CornettoUnwraptheMoment.To unwrap more exciting events, surprises and pop-ups, connect with Cornetto on social media to stay updated on what's next!Hashtag: #cornetto

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.