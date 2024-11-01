Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun (at right) presents the ‘Grand Award’ to Mr Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs, Lee Kum Kee

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - On 26 September, Lee Kum Kee rejoiced as the recipient of the esteemed 'Grand Award', 'The Most Devoted Award' and 'The Most Innovative Award' at the Federation of Hong Kong Industries' (FHKI) Industry Cares Recognition Scheme 2024 Presentation Ceremony. The accolades recognise Lee Kum Kee's innovative spirit and outstanding performance in fulfilling corporate social responsibilities.Contributing to Lee Kum Kee's wins were its launch of the Shaping a Sustainable Future programme and the 7th International Master Chef's Charity Gala Dinner last year. At the 26 September ceremony,said, "Lee Kum Kee upholds the core value of 'Si Li Ji Ren' and is dedicated to contributing to society and caring for the vulnerable. This recognition from the FHKI affirms our long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility and motivates us to continue innovating for a positive impact on society."The Industry Cares Recognition Scheme is organised by the FHKI s and its Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The judging panel consists of representatives from government, social service organisations, academia, caring partners and industry players. This year, over 100 enterprises submitted entries, with the judges selecting winning companies based on criteria such as social impact, resource allocation, initiatives, and creation of shared value.Lee Kum Kee will continue to uphold the spirit of "Si Li Ji Ren" as it actively fulfils its social responsibilities and creates positive value for the community.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #CSR #FHKI #IndustryCares

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr Lee Kum Sheung invented Lee Kum Kee oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China. With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Lee Kum Kee offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions.

Visit our corporate website for more information: https://corporate.lkk.com/en



About the Industry Cares Recognition Scheme

The Federation of Hong Kong Industries established the Committee on Promoting Corporate Social Responsibility in 2011 to advocate and encourage members to pursue corporate social responsibility. The Committee first organised the Industry Cares Recognition Scheme in 2013 to recognise companies that bring good benefits to society and support more companies to implement corporate social responsibility.