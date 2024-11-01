City Developments, GuocoLand, SingHaiyi Group and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 9 awards each



Lentor Mansion, Tembusu Grand and TMW Maxwell clinched 4 Excellence awards in their respective categories



Space Efficiency was the key theme this year



Commercial and Industrial developments given their inaugural recognition at the Awards



Award recipients of the EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2024

Top Developer

City Developments Limited

GuocoLand

SingHaiyi Group

UOL Group Limited

Top Sustainable Developer

by CPG Corporation

UOL Group Limited

Top Luxury Development

Watten House

Top Mega Development

Avenue South Residence (Completed category)

Grand Dunman (Uncompleted category)

Top Boutique Development

Myra (Completed category)

The Hillshore (Uncompleted category)

Top Landed Development

Clover Villas

Top Executive Condominium

Lumina Grand

People’s Choice

Meyer Mansion (Residential Completed category)

Lentor Mansion (Residential Uncompleted category)

Coliwoo Orchard (Co-living)

Village Hotel Sentosa (Hotel)

Guoco Midtown (Commercial)



Completed Category

(TOP obtained between Jan ’22 – May ’24)

Uncompleted Category

(Building Under Construction)

(1st caveat between Jan ‘23 – May ‘24)

Residential

Mixed-use

Residential

Top Development

Avenue South Residence

Parc Komo

Lentor Mansion

Meyer Mansion

Grand Dunman

Amber Park

Pinetree Hill



Residential (Central)

Residential (Non-central)

Mixed-use

Residential (Central)

Residential (Non-central)

Mixed-use

Design Excellence

Meyer Mansion

Riverfront Residences

Parc Komo

Tembusu Grand

Lentor Mansion

TMW Maxwell

Landscape Excellence

Meyer Mansion

Clavon

Parc Komo

Pinetree Hill

Lentor Mansion

TMW Maxwell

Sustainability Excellence

Kopar at Newton

Clavon

Sengkang Grand Residences

Pinetree Hill

Lentoria

The Reserve Residences

Innovation Excellence

Avenue South Residence

The Gazania

Parc Komo

Tembusu Grand

Lumina Grand

The Reserve Residences

Marketing Excellence

- - - Tembusu Grand

Lentor Mansion

TMW Maxwell

Showflat Excellence

- - - Tembusu Grand

Lentor Mansion

TMW Maxwell

Co-living Excellence

Campus by The Assembly Place

Best Luxury Hotel

The Singapore EDITION

Best Upscale Hotel

Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Best Boutique Hotel

21 Carpenter

Top Selling Project in CCR

Watten House

Top Selling Project in RCR

Grand Dunman

Top Selling Project in OCR

Lentor Hills Residences

Top Selling Landed Project

Pollen Collection



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala dinner on October 30, held at Shangri-La Singapore this year.The prestigious event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s real estate industry.“Since we started, we’ve given out 64 Top Development awards—34 in the central region and 30 in the non-central region. In terms of the annual price growth or CAGR for these developments - the central region winners achieved an average annual price growth (CAGR) of 2.62%, while those in the non-central region achieved 4.19%. By comparison, over the same period, the average resale prices of non-landed private residential properties across Singapore saw growth of just 0.71% for the central region and 4.15% for the non-central region,” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.“Eight years ago, we saw a need for a credible benchmark to recognise excellence and inspire progress in real estate. And that’s why we created the EdgeProp Excellence Awards. The bedrock of these awards is our judging process — rigorous, quantifiable, and deeply debated, with every choice backed by a review from KPMG,” Tong adds.The gala night was EdgeProp’s largest-scale event to date and saw 245 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Automotive Partner Zeekr, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partner Cosentino.“And the deeper message here is this: you’ve done phenomenal work. You’re transforming barren lands into vibrant communities, turning ideas into living spaces, and dreams into homes where people live in, work in, and play within,” says Tong.The esteemed judges of EPEA 2024 were Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Ng Sze Oun, Director of Compound Collaborative Pte Ltd; Sandy Tan, Founder of Chalked Private Limited; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore."Each development is a product of the dedication and determination of so many people: the developers who envision the project, the project teams who strategise, the marketing teams who bring it to the public, and the architects who design with both beauty and functionality in mind, the consultants who ensure every step is aligned, and the many agencies who contribute their expertise,” Tong says. “It is through this collective teamwork, hard work, shared blood, sweat, and tears that these concepts become tangible places — places people are proud to call home, places that contribute to a thriving community, and places that leave a lasting impact,” adds Tong.Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:Hashtag: #EdgePropExcellenceAwards #EPEA #propertyawards

