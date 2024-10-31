Vinpearl Resort & Spa Ha Long

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 -Over the past decade, Vietnam has emerged as a prime travel destination for Indian tourists, offering a captivating blend of scenic beauty and a rapidly expanding luxury tourism market. At the forefront of this movement is Vinpearl, a premier resort brand catering to high-end travelers with a seamless mix of local culture and modern luxury.With strategic investments in facilities for both business and leisure, Vinpearl has positioned itself as a top choice for affluent Indian tourists seeking memorable experiences and unique destinations for milestone events like weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).Data from Vietnam's National Tourism Administration highlights a striking increase in interest from India, with Indian tourist arrivals rising significantly over the last decade. In 2023 alone, Vietnam welcomed over 392,000 Indian tourists—a number expected to keep climbing as global travel rebounds.Vietnam's appeal is clear: it offers ample infrastructure and convenient direct flights (taking just 4-5 hours), making it a highly accessible getaway for Indian tourists. From families seeking a relaxing vacation to business travelers attending conferences and events like destination weddings, the country's diverse landscapes, temperate year-round climate, and rich cultural heritage make it a compelling choice.Within this surge in tourism, there is a notable trend toward high-end, niche tourism services, particularly destination weddings. "This year alone, Vinpearl has hosted over ten billionaire weddings from India, and this number is projected to double by 2025," said Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, Deputy CEO of Vinpearl. "Vietnam is fast becoming a prime destination for weddings, MICE, and golf tourism on the global stage."Vietnamese brands, like Vinpearl, a subsidiary of the giant Vingroup, are meeting this demand by creating custom, high-quality experiences. Recent high-profile events, such as the four-day wedding celebration of Pranay Karnawat and Sakshi Sanghvi, demonstrate this commitment.Hosted at Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An, the wedding artfully blended Indian and Vietnamese cultural elements, from conical hats and lotus flowers to traditional lanterns. To further meet Indian tourists' expectations, Vinpearl has taken special care to incorporate cultural nuances, ensuring that details like cuisine and decor are tailored to Indian preferences.Vinpearl's impact on positioning Vietnam as a luxury travel and event destination is undeniable. With 45 properties spread across top locations like Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Ha Long, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vinpearl offers over 18,500 rooms, upscale entertainment zones, world-class golf courses, and two wildlife conservation parks. Through these luxurious, all-in-one resort ecosystems, which integrate both local and global flavors, Vinpearl has established itself as a central player in Vietnam's high-end tourism market.In addition to high-end leisure tourism, Vinpearl has made remarkable progress in the MICE sector. Properties like Vinpearl Nha Trang and Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An have earned prestigious ASEAN MICE Venue accolades, which recognize them as premier locations for international business events.These resorts provide a comprehensive suite of services for events of all scales, from direct and online international meetings to team-building exercises and client conferences. Events can be hosted in grand auditoriums accommodating thousands or in serene settings like beachfronts and secluded gardens, offering a range of experiences for guests.One example is Vinpearl Resort & Golf Nam Hoi An, which has become a favored destination for corporate events. Located in Vietnam's culturally rich central region, this resort offers customizable packages that blend business and leisure seamlessly. Its Grand Ballroom, spanning 720 square meters, hosts up to 600 guests, while six modern meeting rooms and four high-end conference spaces provide ideal options for gatherings of varying sizes. After hours, guests can participate in team-building activities on the resort's 1,300-meter beachfront or explore the adjacent VinWonders amusement park, which offers a range of interactive cultural and entertainment experiences.Another standout property, Vinpearl Nha Trang on Hon Tre Island, provides an equally enticing venue for MICE tourism. This secluded resort ecosystem includes multiple Vinpearl hotels, an array of entertainment options at VinWonders, and Vinpearl Harbour, a world-class marina. Designed in a European palace style, the Vinpearl Convention Center can accommodate up to 2,500 guests, making it ideal for high-profile, large-scale events.With global MICE tourism revenue projected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2025, the World Tourism Organization has highlighted MICE as one of the most promising sectors in tourism. Recognizing this potential, Vietnam has made MICE development a strategic priority, with Vinpearl's stronghold in MICE tourism playing an instrumental role.Vinpearl's dual focus on MICE and luxury wedding tourism has established it as a leader in Vietnam's high-end hospitality sector, drawing affluent Indian travelers seeking exceptional experiences. 