HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - Crown Worldwide Group is proud to announce its recognition, winning theand theat the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2024. These accolades underscore Crown Worldwide Group's commitment to excellence in creating dynamic workspaces and supporting employees' seamless mobility journey.The HR Vendors of the Year Awards is one of Asia's largest award programs dedicated to showcasing and recognizing the diverse portfolio of best-in-class HR solution providers who are well-placed to strengthen HR capabilities across Asia. The Awards received entries across 23 categories, and the independent judging panel, composed of HR leaders, commended the high standard of entries.This year, Crown Worldwide Group stood out for its exceptional contributions in two key categories:has been recognized for its outstanding ability to support and deliver workspaces that enhance productivity, collaboration, and employee well-being. The company's innovative approach to workspace solutions, including office relocation, project move management, storage, IT services, interiors, and recycling & disposal, has set a new standard in the industry.This achievement serves as a strong testament to's exceptional and agile mobility services for clients, significantly contributing to the professional growth and success of their employees. Crown World Mobility Hong Kong has maintained its winning streak in the Best Mobility & Orientation Consultant category at the Hong Kong HR Vendors of the Year Awards in 2018, 2019, and 2023, respectively."We are honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Dennis Muldowney, Managing Director Hong Kong at Crown Worldwide Group. "These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch workspace solutions and tailored global mobility solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients. We remain committed to placing our clients at the heart of everything we do, working collaboratively with them to deliver simplicity in a dynamic and ever-changing business landscape. This is key to our success and the success of our clients."For more information, please visit Crown Workspace's website at crownworkspace.com ; and Crown World Mobility's website at crownworldmobility.com Hashtag: #CrownWorldwide

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Crown Worldwide Group

Crown Workspace is dedicated to consistently supporting client's workplace needs as they change and grow. We have been moving people and businesses for over 50 years and understand that no two projects are the same. Our objective is to provide clients with hassle free and sustainable workplace change projects.



We tailor our services to each unique project, be it corporate or specialist, with sustainability at the core of everything we do. Our services and expertise span commercial and specialist relocations, moves and changes, IT services, furniture, interiors, and storage.



Crown Workspace – Inspiring places and performance​ – www.crownworkspace.com



About Crown Workspace

Crown Workspace is dedicated to consistently supporting client's workplace needs as they change and grow. We have been moving people and businesses for over 50 years and understand that no two projects are the same. Our objective is to provide clients with hassle free and sustainable workplace change projects.



We tailor our services to each unique project, be it corporate or specialist, with sustainability at the core of everything we do. Our services and expertise span commercial and specialist relocations, moves and changes, IT services, furniture, interiors, and storage.



Crown Workspace – Inspiring places and performance​ – www.crownworkspace.com



About Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility provides strategic assignment management, immigration and relocation services for multinationals and international organizations.



We work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, making it simpler to move individuals, teams and entire businesses anywhere in the world, so they can get on with what they do best – take opportunities and grow.



Crown World Mobility – How the world works better – www.crownworldmobility.com

