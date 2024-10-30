For families eager to discover the Andaman Sea, the Merlin House Reef provides direct access to diverse marine life. Located just steps from guests' rooms, this area is perfect for snorkeling, kayaking, and diving, allowing families to explore the underwater world without leaving the resort. Complementary educational activities, such as sea glass jewelry making, microplastic workshops, keychain crafting, and beach science experiments, further enhance this eco-conscious experience.

Committed to sustainability and innovation, the resort offers engaging programs that inspire young guests to appreciate and protect the environment. Through hands-on experiences like the Butterfly Sanctuary, part of the Good Travel Program, children learn about the butterfly life cycle and the critical role these pollinators play in the ecosystem. This immersive tour includes a unique opportunity to feed butterflies and explore the sanctuary, which supports the revival of native butterfly populations.

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach is a family-friendly resort set on the stunning, secluded stretch of Tri-Trang Beach. Surrounded by forested mountains and lush tropical gardens, this Phuket spa resort features its vibrant reef and offers stylish accommodations. With 414 guest rooms, the resort caters to every need—from family adventures to MICE events and weddings. Guests can indulge in a refreshing oasis with three stunning swimming pools, each designed to create a unique atmosphere—whether it's sipping cocktails at the lively pool with a swim-up bar or basking in serenity at the tranquil oasis with private whirlpools, modern fitness facilities, a dedicated Kids' Club, and The Spa. A diverse array of dining options ensures that all tastes are catered to, while outstanding activity programs provide engaging experiences for guests of all ages, making it an ideal choice for all travelers.



