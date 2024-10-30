Anchored by key properties in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia, Shama showcases its strength in prime locations, with ambitions to become a world-class serviced apartment brand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, is expanding its Shama serviced apartment brand internationally following positive feedback from both business and professional travellers. New openings have included, China,in Hong Kong, and, located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, with imminent future development plans in Malaysia, Laos and Thailand.The increasing number of international business and work-related travellers seeking long-term accommodation in residential areas within commercial districts has made serviced apartments a preferred choice for this group. As a result, Shama has experienced remarkable growth over the past five years for ONYX Hospitality Group.With a portfolio of over 2,500 units across 20 properties, Shama is a leading name in serviced apartments and ranks as the No.1 international-level apartment provider in Hong Kong. Thanks to its prime locations and hotel-standard services, Shama is an ideal choice for Thai and international travellers.Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, stated that "Shama" is a serviced apartment brand that originated in Hong Kong. ONYX Hospitality Group acquired the business in 2010 and has since steadily expanded it in Thailand and internationally. Overseas, Shama now operates in seven locations in Hong Kong, five in China, and two in Malaysia, offering a superior experience to travellers from around the globe.Looking ahead, the plan is to expand the business robustly both in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, with the goal of establishing Shama as a leading serviced apartment brand. The focus will be on offering services that make guests feel as though Shama is their home away from home, while delivering an exceptional experience with international-standard service under a trusted brand.The success of the "Shama" brand stems from its unique offering, which sets it apart from other serviced apartments. Shama provides thoughtfully designed rooms tailored to suit the living needs of all types of residents, from solo business travellers to extended families seeking a second home for everyone. In addition, Shama offers facilities that cater to daily life requirements, along with 24/7 hotel-level care services for residents.Moreover, the Shama brand sets itself apart by consistently being located in prime residential areas at the heart of the city, surrounded by amenities and providing convenient transport links. This enhances both short-term and long-term staying experiences, promoting well-being and seamlessly integrating lifestyle, work, travel, and relaxation. Shama fosters a simplified life in a new environment, making guests feel as if it's a second home that brings happiness and warmth with every stay.To cater to the needs of travellers with varying lifestyles, the "Shama" brand offers services in three formats: "Shama Luxe," "Shama," and "Shama Hub." Each format differs in room size, location, design, and decoration, ensuring that the diverse requirements of customers are met, ranging from upper-upscale to upper-midscale options.In the near future, ONYX Hospitality Group plans to launchThis year, ONYX Hospitality Group has announced the launch of three new Shama properties overseas. Two of these are under the Shama Hub brand:, China, andin Hong Kong. The third property,, is located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. All of these are situated in prime locations., China, is a newly opened property in the heart of Hangzhou, one of the country's major economic hubs. The property is situated along the picturesque Qiantang River, just a 40-minute drive from the city's international airport. Easily connected to Hangzhou's major transportation hubs, the property offers convenient access to explore the city's breathtaking scenery, with the majestic Tianmu Mountains as its backdrop. Situated in Dajiangdong, it is just a few minutes' walk from Dongsha Lake and the Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre. Close to shops, department stores, and restaurants, Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou is an excellent choice for both business and leisure travellers., Hong Kong, is a 26-storey building featuring 139 serviced apartments, offering a selection of seven room types, from studios to two-bedroom apartments, all thoughtfully designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable stay. The property also provides a full range of top-tier essential facilities. Strategically located in the newly developed southern part of Hong Kong Island, an ideal hub for those seeking a long-term stay near the city centre, the property is surrounded by nature and offers convenient transport links and easy access to attractions such as Ocean Park and other highlights on Hong Kong Island. Guests can also enjoy the vibrant Aberdeen area and discover new and creative experiences just a few minutes away.welcomes visitors to the heart of Johor Bahru with a perfect blend of homely comforts and modern luxury. It features 87 elegantly appointed residences, ranging from one-bedroom suites to executive three-bedroom suites. Strategically located in the bustling city centre,provides easy access to the city's major attractions, dining, and shopping districts. Visitors can conveniently travel via the Rapid Transit System, just five minutes away. This perfectly embodies the "" philosophy, which is at the core of the Shama brand experience for its residents.In addition to its prime locations, the Shama brand offers the "Shama Social Club," a lifestyle programme designed to foster connections and relationships among guests, as well as familiarity and integration with the surrounding community. This initiative blends the diverse lifestyles of guests at each Shama location, offering carefully selected activities and attentive staff support to cultivate a sense of belonging within the community, which is a core concept of the Shama brand.ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading management company for hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences in Southeast Asia, is dedicated to continuous advancement and development. This commitment aligns with its vision of becoming "." By accumulating experience and building a strong reputation, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to become a leader in the hospitality industry within the region. The company seeks to deliver exceptional performance, recognised across multiple countries in the Asia Pacific. Its portfolio of brands, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, effectively caters to all target market segments, meeting the varying needs of both business and leisure travellers. It offers an unparalleled experience through internationally recognised service standards, seamlessly blending exceptional Asian hospitality with world-class business precision.Hashtag: #ONYX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.