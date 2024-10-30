Headlining Lisa, the Global Iconic Artist to Celebrate with Thais

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM, Bangkok, Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 -, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited, stated that, is ready to be a driving force in enhancing Thailand's image and stimulating the country's economy, especially in the tourism sector. This year, ICONSIAM aims to make our countdown event globally recognized under the concept ofThe event will take place over three days and three nights from 29-31 December at River Park, ICONSIAM."Mr. Supoj further emphasized the extraordinary features of the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025", declaring it to be the most spectacular countdown celebration Thailand has ever witnessed. Highlights include eco-friendly fireworks celebration and global Thai-conic entertainment showcase featuring numerous leading Thai and international artists. This 3-day celebration aims to bring extraordinary experience for everyone to enjoy at River Park, ICONSIAM. However,"We anticipate that the event will attract over 20 million audiences both in person and through live broadcasts from across the nation and worldwide. This will uplift the image for Thailand, stimulate the economy, especially the tourism sector, propelling Thailand into the top global countdown destinations and propelling growth in the country's tourism industry" Mr. Supoj concluded.Hashtag: #LISAxICONSIAM #LISAxICONSIAMCountdown2025 #ICONSIAM #AmazingThailandCountdown2025 #ICONSIAMCountdown2025 #COUNTDOWNatICONSIAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ICONSIAM

Located on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, ICONSIAM is a global landmark and a major force in strengthening Bangkok's position as one of the world's most desirable destinations. This mega city project includes two glamorous retail complexes, two world-class waterfront residential condominium buildings and the 'Seven Wonders at ICONSIAM'.

ICONSIAM combines the best of the world with the best of what Thailand has to offer, bringing together, art, culture, global luxury lifestyle pursuits, fine dining, ultra-luxury residences, and the ultimate shopping experience into a single destination. Developed by Siam Piwat group, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, and Charoen Pokphand Group, it opened in 2018 and has since been driven by the core values of 'co-creation and shared value for sustainability' — creating value for all stakeholders through mutual business growth.

To learn more about ICONSIAM, please visit: https://www.iconsiam.com/en

