Unlocking New Horizons to Broaden Presence in the UAE, Facilitating Cross-Boundary Interconnectivity of e-Payments

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 -("" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 8062.HK), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales ("EFT-POS") solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "") with, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s fully licensed all-digital bank, in relation to the potential cooperation in the establishment of electronic payment (e-payment) systems in the UAE.According to the MOU, both parties are in the process of negotiating possible forms of cooperation, which may involve collaboration of the Group and Zand Bank in sharing knowhow on innovative payment systems and infrastructure services.said, "We are honored to be the partner of Zand Bank in regards to developing e-payment systems in the UAE. With approximately 70% market share in Hong Kong, we are dedicated to spearheading the transformation of e-payment solutions, providing reliable and stable services to merchants in Hong Kong and globally.In collaboration with Zand Bank, we will accelerate digital transformation in the regions, while driving the regions to become a smart city, thereby promoting the interconnectivity of e-payment solutions. We will continue to actively explore various overseas smart city projects to capitalize on emerging global market opportunities."As the UAE and Hong Kong are recognized as two major financial hubs, EFT Solutions and Zand Bank possess distinctive competitive advantages across the banking, insurance, and capital markets. The cooperation between both parties demonstrates the UAE's active engagement in responding to the Belt and Road initiative in fostering sustainable economic growth and international cooperation, bolstered by its strategic partnerships with China and Hong Kong., said, "We are excited to partner together as this aligns with the broader goals of innovation and digital transformation in the UAE, positioning both companies at the forefront of the fintech revolution."Click here to download more HD photos.Hashtag: #EFTSolutions #ZandBank #SmartCities #SmartMobility

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited

EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062.HK) has been committed to providing a full range of "EFT-POS" electronic payment solutions, including supporting software, terminals and peripheral devices, to bring convenience to people and improve their quality of life. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solutions for different customers, as well as providing value added functions for EFT-POS terminals, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance services. Its EFT-POS terminal services cover renowned restaurant group, banks, major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong, and will be deployed across various APAC countries.





Zand Bank

Zand Bank is a fully licensed bank by the Central Bank of UAE since July 2022. Our mission is to enable our UAE and global corporate, institutional, and wealth clients to unlock new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and drive together positive impact in the evolving digital economy. Think beyond banking; think Zand, where infinite opportunities await.



