MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - As the days grow shorter and the temperatures drop, many people find themselves feeling more sluggish than usual. To celebrate World Mental Health Day and to support the Macao SAR Government's call to prioritize physical and mental well-being, the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Macau joined forces with lululemon on October 27 to host 'Embracing World Mental Health Day through Yoga and Movement', a wellness event designed to promote mental and physical health. Guided by professional yoga instructors, CrossFit practitioner and sound bowl masters, participants had the opportunity to feel awakened from within and gain a deeper understanding of the essence of wellness.Kicking off on the second floor of Banyan Tree Macau at Galaxy Macau™, the event welcomed guests on a refreshing and indulgent journey of mind, body, and spirit exploration through a curated series of activities. The first session was the 60-minute Morning Yoga and Movement class led by professional yoga instructor and CrossFit practitioner. Listening to soft music intertwined with the sounds of nature, participants explored the profound connection between psychological wellbeing and overall physical health, and were encouraged to embrace nature and the joys of life.This session was followed by a 30-minute Relaxation and Refreshment Time, where participants enjoyed specially blended healthy drinks, filling the air with a fragrant and refreshing aroma. In a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere, guests shared their stories and delved into discussions on how to cultivate a sense of awe and respect for nature amidst the busyness of life. As participants moved into the 60-minute Singing Bowl Sound Bath and Meditation session, they immersed themselves in the harmonious tones of the singing bowls under the guidance of professional instructors. Each note seemed to guide them further into a state of inner tranquility, bringing peace to their mind, body, and soul.During lunchtime, guests enjoyed a nutritious and delicious meal. The meal was not only a feast for the senses but also a time for relaxed interaction. Participants shared wellness tips and life philosophies, fostering a warm sense of community. Last but not least, the Aromatherapy Candle DIY Workshop offered attendees the opportunity to craft their own one-of-a-kind candles, experiencing the joy and satisfaction of hands-on creativity. The guests also enjoyed exclusive spa offers on the day of the event, allowing them to unwind in an atmosphere of serenity and bask in the unique allure of Banyan Tree Spa Macau.Banyan Tree Spa Macau has long upheld the philosophy of offering a sanctuary for the senses, creating a space for healing the mind and body, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Lululemon, on the other hand, encourages people to reconnect with themselves, balance mind and body, and explore life through exercise. The event emphasized the importance of physical and mental well-being, inviting guests on a journey of total relaxation where they could let their cares melt away.Galaxy Macau boasts the most luxurious and comprehensive spa facilities in the region, each with its own distinctive features. Located on the 2nd and 31st floors of Banyan Tree Macau, Banyan Tree Spa offers an array of signature treatments and wellness products, ensuring a revitalizing experience for guests. Since its opening, the spa has won numerous awards and become a renowned destination for soothing the body and the mind. This year alone, it has garnered several prestigious industry awards, including maintaining a 5-star rating in thefor the 11th year running, being named 'Best Hotel Spa in Macau' at the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 by, winning the 'Best Resort Spa in Macau' title at the World Spa Awards for an eighth consecutive year, and receiving the 'Best Urban Wellness Oasis of the Year' award at the SpaChina Wellness and Spa Awards 2024, marking the third consecutive year of recognition by the esteemed SpaChina Awards. Banyan Tree Spa Macau looks forward to launching more activities that focus on the wellness of the mind and body, offering nourishment and support to both local guests and international visitors.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



