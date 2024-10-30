JAKARTA, INDONESIA Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - AstraZeneca, a leading research-based multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company, has once again been named the Best Places to Work (BPTW) in Indonesia for the third time. This award affirms AstraZeneca's commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment for all employees., "We are very proud of the recognition as the Best Places to Work for three consecutive years. This achievement reflects our commitment to creating a work environment where every employee can thrive and thrive. We believe by paying close attention to our employees, we can bring more innovative and effective health solutions to patients across Indonesia."Based on the survey conducted, AstraZeneca Indonesia managed to achieve certification as the Best Place to Work with a total score of 84%. Most of the employees, i.e. 95%, rated AstraZeneca as an excellent company. In addition, 83% of respondents feel very engaged and motivated to work, even exceeding expectations., "With this achievement, we will continue to strive to create work environment that is diverse, inclusive, safe, and encourage each team member to optimize their potential and achieve the best achievements. We value the uniqueness of each individual and our commitment is to provide equal opportunities for all."The survey further revealed that 85% of AstraZeneca employees feel proud of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and sustainability efforts for environmental management. "The company's commitment to implementing ethical and sustainable business practices also fosters pride among AstraZeneca Indonesia employees," addedThis award not only reflects AstraZeneca's dedication to providing the best work experience, but also affirms the company's commitment to continue to innovate and meet the health needs of the public in Indonesia.Every year, the Best Places to Work program assesses various local and multinational organizations in Indonesia to strengthen their workplace culture. With this award, AstraZeneca Indonesia once again shows that investment in human resources is the key to achieving mutual success.For more information, visit www.astrazeneca.com Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

