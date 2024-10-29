Unmatched performance and feature set meets toughness and reliability in extreme conditions

San Diego, California and Sydney, Australia - Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024 - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) introduces the Sonim H700, the world's first rugged 5G and Wi-Fi 7 mobile hotspot, available to Australians through Telstra. Featuring the Snapdragon® X75 Modem-RF system, the Sonim H700 offers advanced and reliable connectivity, ideal for professionals, first responders, and consumers needing high-speed internet in demanding conditions."We're thrilled to join forces with Telstra to introduce the Sonim H700 5G Mobile Hotspot, the industry's first ultra-rugged device featuring both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, and other features not found on competing devices in its class," said Peter Liu, CEO of Sonim. "This launch signifies a major leap forward in durability and connectivity, making our exceptional brand experience more accessible than ever before."The Sonim H700 combines 5G and Wi-Fi 7 for gigabit speeds and low latency. With support for 5G, 4G, and 3G networks, and external antenna ports, it ensures reliable connections even in low coverage areas. It supports up to 34 devices, features a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, USB 3.1 for tethering, and integrates seamlessly with existing routers, making it perfect for streaming 8K, gaming, and conferencing.True to Sonim's legacy, the Sonim H700 is engineered to perform in the most demanding environments. It meets a subset of Sonim's proprietary Rugged Performance Standards (RPS), MIL-STD-810H military specifications, and IP68 certifications, ensuring flawless operation in virtually any condition. The MIL-STD-810H standard guarantees resilience against drops, vibrations and other impacts, while the IP68 rating provides superior protection against water and dust ingress. Beyond these certifications, Sonim's RPS adds an extra layer of durability by subjecting the device to a rigorous use case-scenario tests, including thermal shocks, chemical exposure, and pressure resistance. These features make the Sonim H700 ideal for construction and mining sites, emergency field locations, and outdoor activities and businesses.The 6000mAh removable battery provides extended use and doubles as a power bank. 'No Battery' and 'Battery Conservation' modes ensure uninterrupted operation during outages. The intuitive touchscreen simplifies management of advanced networking features, while automatic power-on with power sensing ensures reliable, unsupervised connectivity. Plus, this IT-friendly solution includes advanced configurations like LAN/DHCP settings, IP passthrough, DNS, firewall, MAC/IP filtering, port forwarding, DMZ, and VPN passthrough.Gautam Sheoran, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. commented: "We are proud to have our Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System at the heart of the Sonim H700 mobile hotspot. Bringing the best of 5G Rel 17 with Wi-Fi 7 in this segment is a significant leap forward and this powerful integration delivers exceptional connectivity and performance, making it a true work horse dedicated to providing reliable high-speed access in a variety of locations and use cases."The Sonim H700 5G Mobile Hotspot is available through Telstra online and in select retail locations. For more information visit: https://www.telstra.com.au/internet/mobile-broadband/sonim/h700-5g-hotspot Data plan required. Actual results may vary. Coverage and data speeds subject to network availability.The H700 series supports up to 32 devices connected via Wi-Fi, plus two additional devices tethered via USB and Ethernet.3 Sonim devices are built for heavy duty use. They are certified to resist dust and water under International Electrotechnical Commission Ingress Protection (IP) Standard 60529. This means they are designed to minimize the intrusion of dust and can be submerged in water up to 6.5 feet deep (2 meters) for up to 30 minutes. They are also shock resistant and can withstand occasional drops from up to 5.9 feet (1.8 meters). While our devices are tough, they are not indestructible. Use outside these parameters is not recommended and is not warranted. After immersion, always promptly rinse and dry the device. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com/support Battery life and activity may vary with factors such as number of connected devices (Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB), data usage, network conditions and amount of time the screen is actively ON.Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and durable communication tools, including phones, wireless internet data devices, software and a robust ecosystem of accessories and partners that comprise solutions designed to provide extra protection and functionality for users that demand more in their work and everyday lives. Based in California, USA and operating globally, Sonim delivers carrier-grade solutions through leading carriers and distributors worldwide. Discover more at www.sonimtech.com Anette GavenSonim TechnologiesM: 619-993-3058Matt KrepsDarrow Associates Investor Relations [email protected]

