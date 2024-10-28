,

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 -The PRISM Summit 2024 returned on a high note, with over 140 PR practitioners joining the conference on 24 October at One Farrer Hotel. Organised by the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore , this year's distinguished keynote speakers were Ho Kwon Ping (Executive Chairman at Banyan Group) and Abel Ang (Chairperson, Advanced MedTech Investments).This year's conference was anchored by three pillars driving organisational success in an ever-changing and hyperconnected world: organisational leadership; communications strategy and social media engagement. The conference included two keynote fireside Q&As, two panel discussions as well as a networking lunch with a diverse community of business leaders and PR professionals.In his keynote,shared his perspectives on data-driven decision making, adding that he prefers to see AI as IA (Intelligence Augmentation). He added that students should assume that 100% of their education will become obsolete, so we will need IA to maximize our human potential and accentuate humanness. CEO in the Spotlightshared his perspectives on brand leadership, and stressed the importance of staying focussed on communicating a brand's values over using glossy adjectives.The two panel discussions provided refreshing insights into the world of strategic PR and crisis communications. Featured speakers included Debra Soon (Group Head, Brand, Communications & Marketing at Singlife), Ross Gan (Chief Communications Officer, Bitdeer Group), Danny Tan (Managing Director, Grayling), Keso Kendall (SVP, APAC, Team Lewis), Jeanie Lee (Director, Clients & Markets of KPMG in Singapore) and Natasha Ann Zachariah (Correspondent, The Straits Times)."The IPRS champions a vibrant, knowledge-driven PR industry powered by professionals who have honed their skills from learning and keeping up with the technological and economic forces that impact sustainable success. The event brought the communications community together. I am inspired by our distinguished speakers and fellow practitioners from both in-house and consultancies. We look forward to gathering future insights for Summit 2026," saysThe PRISM Summit is supported by Truescope , as well as IN.FOM and Rothman&Roman Says: "As the Platinum Sponsor of the PRISM Summit 2024, Redhill is proud to have supported such a prestigious event that fostered insightful discussions and sparked innovation in the public relations industry. The Summit's focus on leadership, communication strategy, and social media engagement resonated strongly with our mission to elevate businesses and create meaningful connections in today's hyperconnected world. We are thrilled to have been part of an event that highlighted the critical role of well-executed PR strategies in protecting reputations and shaping impactful narratives."Since IPRS was formed in 1970, it has played a key role in supporting and growing Singapore's PR community, through learning and development as well as networking, to set industry standards and elevate public awareness for the PR industry.More information on the IPRS PRISM Summit 2024 available here

About PRISM

The IPRS introduced PRISM in our industry awards in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and the region. PRISM which stands for Public Relations in Service of Mankind is today our signature and ethos. The IPRS PRISM Summit is held biennially, alternating with the IPRS PRISM Awards. Together they present a community platform to lead and showcase the PR industry's best in Singapore and the region.



About IPRS

Established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, IPRS is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.



IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education, and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute's strength and dynamism.



There are 10 Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences. The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and the region.

