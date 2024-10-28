Paws N' Claws Vet Team

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery, a veterinary clinical practice in Singapore , is pleased to announce that it has received two awards recognising its commitment to excellence in animal care, customer service, and community outreach through volunteer work — underpinned by a Fear-Free philosophy. Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery has been awarded the Business Trust 2024/2025 and the Singapore Trusted Quality Brand 2024/2025.The Business Trust Award is presented to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore that have achieved outstanding customer satisfaction and service excellence. This accolade underscores Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery’s commitment to fostering trust with its clients and ensuring exceptional, personalised care for each animal.It reflects the clinic’s ongoing efforts to build enduring relationships with its clients and create a welcoming and supportive environment for both pets and their owners.The Singapore Trusted Quality Brand Award is presented to businesses in Singapore that consistently demonstrate exceptional quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. It also spotlights businesses with active community involvement.This recognition reflects Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery’s dedication to providing the highest standard of care for its patients and their owners, as well as giving back to the community through the team’s participation in various volunteer initiatives, such as events that provide free health checks and pet microchipping.The Fear-Free approach to veterinary care at Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery is a key factor in building trust and positive relationships with clients and ensuring that the animals receive top-notch veterinary care. The compassionate, Fear-Free aligned veterinary team prioritises every pet’s emotional and physical well-being.Fear-Free is a concept in veterinary medicine that focuses on reducing fear, stress, and anxiety (FAS) for animals during their visits to clinics or animal hospitals . It involves creating a calm and welcoming environment, using gentle techniques, and understanding the animal’s individual needs and behaviours.This can help animals feel more comfortable and relaxed, making them more receptive to treatments and examinations, leading to better health outcomes and reducing the risk of stress-related behaviours. A Fear-Free approach can also provide clients with peace of mind, knowing that their pets are receiving care in a calm and supportive environment.Dr Esther Lam, Head Veterinarian at Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery and a Fear-Free Certified Professional, said: “We are deeply grateful for the support from our clients, who entrust the care of their beloved pets to us. It's a constant reminder of why we do what we do — to provide the best possible care for animals and help pet owners make informed decisions. We will continue to give back to the community that has supported us immensely over the past years.”“The awards are a testament to our compassionate team’s hard work and dedication to providing Fear-Free, personalised, and comprehensive care for our patients while building genuine, life-long relationships with our valued clients,” Dr Lam added.Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery will continue to prioritise the highest standards of veterinary medicine and customer satisfaction, to deliver the best possible experience for both pets and their owners.As part of the team’s volunteering and community outreach efforts, members of Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery, including Dr Lam, will be present at a pet-friendly brunch event at Toma By The River on 10 November. They will provide basic health checkups for the canine guests and answer questions from the dog owners.Hashtag: #PawsNClaws

Located at Upper Thomson, Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery was founded by Dr Esther Lam, a passionate, Fear-Free Certified veterinarian with a wealth of experience across busy vet practices and charities in the United Kingdom and Singapore.



Paws N’ Claws Veterinary Surgery provides a wide range of services and facilities. These include and are not limited to pet diagnostics and wellness care, microscopy, X-rays and veterinary ultrasound scans, dermatological care for skin issues, hospitalisation with overnight monitoring, dental care, senior pet wellness, teleconsultation, and preventative care such as vaccinations and pre-export health checks.



The veterinary practice also houses a sterile surgical theatre, where veterinarians perform routine surgeries such as sterilisation, soft-tissue surgeries including lump removal, orthopaedic surgeries such as fracture repairs, and more.



Find out more at www.pawsnclawsvet.sg.