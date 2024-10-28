Winner for Best Deal of the Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded with wins in the Best Deal and Valuation Team categories.Cushman & Wakefield's Hong Kong Capitals Markets team seamlessly facilitated Li Ning Company Ltd's acquisition of the 24-story Harbour East office tower at 218 Electric Road, North Point from Henderson Land. The property is now renamed as the Hong Kong Li-Ning Building. By leveraging strategic insights and rigorous planning, the team transitioned Li Ning from leasing to ownership, and successfully ensured the acquisition of the headquarters in Hong Kong for this leading Chinese sports brand., said, "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise. We are proud to have facilitated such a significant transaction amidst the complexities of the market, and we remaincommitted to delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions for our clients. Our success is driven by our focus on understanding client needs and adapting to the ever-changing landscape."Cushman & Wakefield, with more than 20 years of experience in data center valuation, stands at the forefront of future-proofing professionalism. The company's innovative platforms, combined with strict adherence to RICS standards, empower the Valuation and Advisory Services Team to deliver exceptional services for digital assets. These services serve as the backbone of investors' best decision-making, successful business models, and optimal asset strategies. As forward-looking professionals, the team guides clients toward asset continuity and responsible investment through climate advisory and ESG-compliant valuation. The team strives as both facilitators and supporters of Hong Kong's digital transformation, positioning itself as the strategic partner for a sustainable and digital future., commented, "Receiving recognition at the RICS Hong Kong Awards is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation has been pivotal in establishing us as leaders in the valuation industry since 1993. We take pride in nurturing talent and staying ahead of industry trends to better serve our clients.", added, "Congratulations to all the professional teams for once again demonstrating our spirit of progressiveness and customer- centric service. By adhering to our principles, we further strengthen our brand image and industry position. Looking ahead, we will continue to provide unparalleled professional services to our clients, leading the development of the real estate industry in Hong Kong."Winner – Best Deal of the Year: Hong Kong Capital Markets teamWinner – Valuation Team of the Year: Hong Kong Valuation & Advisory Services teamPlease clickto download high-resolution photos.Hashtag: #Cushman&Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

