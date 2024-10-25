SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 October 2024 - Madame Tussauds Singapore marks a momentous milestone as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Since the opening in 2014, the iconic attraction on scenic Imbiah Lookout, Sentosa has welcomed millions of visitors from around the world, bringing them up close with their favourite stars, superheroes, and historical figures through its world-class wax figures and immersive experiences. To commemorate this special occasion, Madame Tussauds Singapore has planned an exciting lineup of events and exclusive promotions, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.Spooky Fun for the Whole Family This Halloween Kicking off the celebrations is a family-friendly Halloween event that transforms Madame Tussauds into a whimsical, yet slightly spooky, wonderland. Visitors can expect to meet your favourite movie characters and celebrity wax figures, take pics with our friendly staff dressed in character costume, and enjoy a spooktacular day of treats and surprises. Families are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and join in the fun.Adding to the festivities, Madame Tussauds Singapore will host vibrant Deepavali celebrations that capture the spirit of the Festival of Lights. The attraction will be adorned with colorful decorations, and guests can try on traditional costumes, enjoy henna art painting, and capture stunning photos in front of festive backdrops.As part of the anniversary festivities, Madame Tussauds Singapore has partnered with Mastercard to offer exclusive discounts for cardholders. Visitors can enjoy a $8 admission ticket when they purchase a full priced ticket using their Mastercard. This limited-time promotion makes it easier than ever for fans to explore the attraction and be part of the 10th anniversary celebrations.Another exciting highlight of this milestone year was welcoming the 3 millionth visitor to Madame Tussauds Singapore. This achievement underscores the attraction's popularity and enduring appeal, as it continues to be a must-visit destination for tourists and locals alike. The lucky 3 millionth guest, Narelle, received a special prize package filled with Madame Tussauds branded merchandise to sweeten their visit and make magical memories of a lifetime."Celebrating 10 years in Singapore is a remarkable achievement, and we are incredibly grateful to all our visitors who have supported us over the years," said Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore. "We're excited to mark this milestone with a series of events and promotions that bring even more joy and fun to our guests. As we look to the future, we are committed to continuing to deliver unforgettable experiences that will make Madame Tussauds Singapore a place where memories are made."As Madame Tussauds Singapore celebrates the past decade, it is also looking forward to the future with exciting new additions set to launch in 2025. Visitors can expect more immersive experiences with the revamp of our interactive exhibits; get ready to have your senses tantalized by the refreshed Garden Party zone, and be edutained by the much-loved Images of Singapore where history comes alive with technology and wonder. Fans can also look forward to the unveiling of new wax figures that is sure to delight fans of all ages. Stay tuned for more announcements as the attraction continues to innovate and enhance the guest experience. Sign up to our e-newsletter and get be one of the first to get updates! Visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore for more information.Hashtag: #MadameTussauds

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered – and feared – for over 250 years. With over 23 attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to infamous world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.





Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's Number 1 and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.



