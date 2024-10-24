Barbara Yu Larsson Founder PAKT accepts Innovation prize from Lars Nielsen Managing Director BMW Group Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - PAKT has been named the winner of theBMWInnovation Prize 2024, marking the Hong Kong start up's second consecutive year in the competition. Following their launch in Hong Kong in 2016, they entered the Singapore market in 2023, and the win was announced at a captivating NEXT IN VOGUE gala dinner in Singapore where guests included industry-defining luxury brands, fashion icons and global celebrities including Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu. This incredible recognition coincides with the 8anniversary of PAKT.PAKT is a unique service revolutionising wardrobe management, that allows clients to store, digitise and sell their clothes and accessories. Its key functions include specialised storage in a climate-controlled warehouse, a digital inventory, deliveries on demand and the ability to sell items you no longer love, all managed through a personalised app."Winning the Vogue BMW Innovation Prize 2024 is global validation for PAKT and will bring us to the next stage of our journey as we continue our commitment to circularity," says Barbara Yu Larsson, Founder and CEO PAKT. "Our vision is to revolutionise the way people manage what they wear and solve real problems by combining specialist care with the power of AI to expand our offerings."Lars Nielsen, Managing Director of BMW Group Asia, emphasized the group's vested interest in nurturing the next generation of innovators, stating, "Coming off the heels from the incredibly successful inaugural Vogue Singapore x BMW Innovation Prize in 2023, we're committed to elevating the experience in 2024. Embracing our dedication to nurturing creativity and empowering emerging talents in ASEAN, when creative minds come together, sparks fly! Be it digitalisation, groundbreaking ideas, or cutting-edge design, collaboration is the driving force propelling us into the future."Shortlisted applicants were invited to participate in a two-day bootcamp, followed by a month long mentorship programme, before presenting their business models to a final jury that included: Renzo Vitale,, Amanda Parkes,Lauren Bartley,In addition to a monetary prize of SGD$20,000, the winner also receives media support, complimentary membership at the Singapore Fashion Council and an all-expenses-paid trip to Monaco courtesy of VisitMonaco.Hashtag: #vogueinnovationprize #getpakt

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAKT

PAKT is the premier service for wardrobe management that integrates fashion storage, digital innovation and circular wardrobe solutions. With effortless convenience and professional care, PAKT provides speciality storage, a digital inventory, after care and consignment with resale partners. In today's world of changing clothing ownership, amidst a growing focus on responsible consumption, PAKT's vision is to revolutionise the way the modern wardrobe is managed, and our mission is to extend the life of clothing and accessories.

