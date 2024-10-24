BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 -Brighton College is delighted to announce the launch of their second international school in Bangkok, Vibhavadi for boys and girls aged 2 – 18.This exciting venture builds upon the terrific success of Brighton College Bangkok, which has operated successfully in Thailand for the last decade. Due to exceptional demand at this award-winning school, Brighton College will be opening the doors to its second school in Bangkok inThe school will deliver a world-class education in iconic, brand-new, purpose-built facilities, inspiring a lifelong love of learning in children, underpinned by the pillars of curiosity, confidence and kindness.Brighton College Bangkok has had incredible success over the last decade, with some of the best examination results in Asia, securing pupil admissions to prestigious universities such as Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and Emory University. Just 2 weeks ago, the school was named 'British International School of the Year' at the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2024.Brighton College UK, awarded 'School of the Decade' by The Sunday Times, is consistently recognised as the UK's leading co-educational independent school. In 2024, Brighton College secured the best examination results of any independent school in the UK. In addition, Brighton College has achieved numerous other accolades, such as 'Top School in Britain for STEM' and 'Best Sixth Form in Britain'Khun Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphod, Chair of the Brighton College Bangkok Board of Governors, shared her excitement:"The partnership of two great educational organisations is truly exciting for our children. All the values we hold dear - kindness, nurturing a child's natural curiosity and developing their confidence to grow and make a difference in the world - will only be strengthened by becoming part of the Brighton College Family of Schools. I am delighted now, to announce the arrival of Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi , a school that not only continues to build a community of academic excellence, but one that develops a love of learning and provides our pupils with the greatest opportunities to become the best version of themselves."The Brighton College ethos of nurturing curiosity, confidence, and kindness will ensure that pupils at the new school at Vibhavadi are prepared for a bright global future.Richard Cairns, Principal of Brighton College Group commented:"Alongside our established school in Bangkok, I have every confidence that Brighton College Bangkok Vibhavadi will become what Tatler described as one of the 'hottest tickets in education.' This will be a school rooted in inspiring children to be the very best versions of themselves – children who are kind, respectful, academically ambitious, and self-confident, ready to play their part in making a better world for future generations."Join Brighton College Bangkok, Vibavadi Campus, as it embarks on this exciting journey to bring a premier educational experience to more students in Bangkok!Website : https://bit.ly/BCBV-008 Tel: +66 (84) 676 0616Email: [email protected] Line: @brightonvibhavadiHashtag: #BrightonCollege #Internationalschool #BrightonCollegeBangkok #britishcurriculum

