HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 - Hong Kong Life announces the sponsorship of the "GROW WITH THE FLOW Concert", presenting by two talented singers, Hubert Wu (胡鴻鈞) and James Ng (吳業坤, 坤哥). The concert, themed "GROW WITH THE FLOW" symbolizes the years of growth and challenges that Hubert Wu and James Ng have faced together in their music careers, the experiences accumulated and the efforts to achieve their goals. This theme aligns perfectly with Hong Kong Life's mission. Rooted in Hong Kong for 23 years, Hong Kong Life is committed to providing quality insurance products and services, offering maximum protection and support to every customer as they navigate various opportunities and challenges in life, working together to achieve a more prosperous future.Hubert Wu and James Ng entered the entertainment industry together through a singing competition, experiencing highs and lows along the way. After 14 years, they will hold their first concert together. The "GROW WITH THE FLOW Concert" in Hong Kong, organized by Sum Supreme Media (森立演藝) and Myth Media Entertainment Limited (天人集團), and sponsored by Hong Kong Life, will take place on December 8, 2024 (Sunday) at the MacPherson Stadium. Since their debut, both artists have had a significant fanbase that enjoys their performances together. Last year, their rendition of the classic song 《友共情》("Friendship and Love") by Leo Ku (古巨基) for the theme song of the TV series《廉政狙擊》received an enthusiastic response, reigniting calls from fans for a joint performance. The two artists and the organizing team have heard the fans' voices, and after various discussions, they are launching the "GROW WITH THE FLOW Concert" in Hong Kong, marking the first time they will perform together under the name Hubert Wu x James Ng. With just over a month remaining until the concert, Hubert Wu and James Ng, along with the production team, are closely preparing for the performance, aiming to surprise the audience with the setlist, visuals, costumes, and flow, allowing fans to experience their unchanging "Friendship and Love" after 14 years.The press conference for the "GROW WITH THE FLOW Concert" was held recently at Citywalk Phase 1 of Tsuen Wan. Many fans of Hubert Wu and James Ng attended to show their support, and reporters were present for interviews, creating a bustling atmosphere. Both artists not only shared their feelings about participating in the concert but also interacted with the audience through games and gave away signed posters, elevating the excitement of the event.Mr. Jonathan Ko, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, stated: "Hong Kong Life is pleased to be the sponsor of the 'GROW WITH THE FLOW Concert' allowing more music lovers to enjoy this wonderful performance. The theme of this concert, 'GROW WITH THE FLOW' embodies the positive energy of overcoming challenges and striving for goals, just as Hong Kong Life is committed to accompanying our customers through every stage of life and working towards a more prosperous future. At the same time, we hope to enrich the lives of the public by sponsoring and supporting various arts and cultural activities, fostering community strength, and promoting the development of local arts and culture. Hong Kong Life will soon launch promotions and activities related to this concert, and we invite everyone to keep an eye on Hong Kong Life's official Facebook page for the latest updates."Hong Kong Life's Facebook official page: https://www.facebook.com/hklifeinsurance Hashtag: #香港人壽 #HKLife #HubertWu #JamesNg

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving people in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 130 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer an integrated one-stop service of insurance and financial planning to customers.

