Date

22 – 25 October 2024 (Tue - Fri)

Time

10.00am – 6.00pm

10.00am – 4.00pm (Last Day)

Venue

Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Website

https://www.fhahoreca.com



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2024 -Asia's leading foodservice and hospitality event opens to an expected 40,000 international and local trade visitors at the Singapore EXPO this 2024. The four-day event was graced by a host of dignitaries including(Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ministry of Trade and Industry) and Mr Ian Roberts (Asia Vice President of Informa Market) during the opening ceremony earlier today.The opening ceremony sees guest of honour Mr. Alvin Tan, emphasising sustainability as a core theme within the MICE and Hospitality industry, and the importance of moving beyond superficial measures to promote deeper and more impactful change, underlining Singapore's role in shaping the future of MICE, hospitality and tourism.Spanning across 50,000 square metres, the four-day premier event will featurefrom more than, including international pavilions from China, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain, Singapore and Taiwan Region, and draws overFHA-HoReCa is divided into five core segments – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato, Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment, Hospitality Style, Hospitality Technology, and Speciality Coffee & Tea - plus four days of competitions, seminars, and workshops led by industry experts.This year's event will feature aacross all five segments as well as a brand-new series of sustainability seminars:. This seminar will feature speakers fromacrossAnother area visitors can tune in for more insights is the. This launch edition of the famed FSTEC, #1 foodservice technology conference, focuses on merging foodservice and hospitality with cutting-edge tech solutions catered for the Asia market.A total ofwill be present, offering a global platform for leading suppliers from diverse nations to present groundbreaking innovations and product launches.This year, Singapore takes pride in hosting theagain after 34 years. It features: Global Chefs Challenge, Global Young Chefs Challenge, Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, and the inaugural Global Vegan Challenge.The finals of the Global Chef Challenge will kick off on Day 1 of FHA-HoReCa, beginning with the Global Pastry Chefs Challenge Finals. Day 2 and 3 will see two groups of Global Chefs Challenge Finals, followed by the Global Vegan Chefs Challenge Finals. Day 4 will conclude with the Global Young Chefs Challenge Finals, the Global Vegan Challenge, and the Global Chefs Challenge Award Ceremony.The competition will feature a stellar lineup of 72 chefs from 25 countries, including local rising stars:FHA-HoReCa is poised to be the pinnacle culinary showcase of 2024, featuring a series of new, high-stakes competitions:Alongside these new competitions, theand, where leading chefs from across the continent compete to qualify for the Gelato World Cup in Italy and the World Pastry Cup in Lyon.Starting in 2026, FHA-HoReCa and FHA-Food & Beverage will merge into one unified event, FHA, utilising the complete capacity of Singapore EXPO with all 10 halls available. This expanded capacity allows us to create a more comprehensive event that unites the food and hospitality sectors under one roof. The annual gathering will enhance networking opportunities, highlight innovations, and keep industry professionals informed about the latest trends in this ever-evolving landscape.For full press kit and minister's speech, access https://bit.ly/Horeca24OC or scan the QR code.For FHA-HoReCa 2024's pre-opening press kit, access https://bit.ly/Horeca24PreEvent Hashtag: #FHA-HoReCa

About FHA-HoReCa

FHA-HoReCa brings together the most extensive line-up of the world's leading foodservice and hospitality suppliers through 5 specialised sectors – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology, and Speciality Coffee & Tea. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-HoReCa are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from over 30 countries and regions.



For more information, please visit www.fhahoreca.com.



