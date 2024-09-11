Nearly 100 Million User Interactions Fuel Shopee Live Success

Infographic: Malaysian Shopee Live Sellers Achieve 6.5X Sales Uplift on 9.9 Super Shopping Day

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2024 - Shopee Live has become an essential tool for Malaysian sellers,compared to a typical day. This surge was fueled by a significant increase in new user traffic and extended engagement times, as more users tuned in for interactive live streams and exclusive discounts. By deeply engaging users, Shopee Live transforms the shopping experience and delivers tangible results for sellers.In addition to boosting sales, Shopee Live also played a pivotal role in amplifying engagement during the campaign, attractingThis level of interaction underscores Shopee Live’s power in connecting sellers with a highly engaged audience, growing sales through dynamic and immersive shopping experiences. Among the top Shopee Live sellers, ELGINI Apparel, Momohouse, HYGR, Hollywood Motorsport and KL Pharmacy stood out based on the number of orders.when compared to an average day. This rise underscores Shopee's commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and empowering them to reach a wider audience, increase sales, and achieve significant growth in the digital marketplace.“This 9.9, Shopee saw, propelled by strong demand across various categories. Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Groceries & Pets emerged as the top performers, with popular items including foundation makeup, stainless steel thermoses, Muslimah jerseys, power banks, and skincare masks. These trends highlight the diverse shopping preferences of Malaysian consumers,” sharedWhile the Klang Valley remains a key market, Shopee is encouraged by the growing participation from other regions. Based on order volume, the top five cities outside of Klang Valley this 9.9 Super Shopping Day were Johor Bahru, Kinta, Seremban, Kuantan, and Melaka Tengah. This widespread engagement reflects the platform’s commitment to helping local businesses expand their reach nationwide.Shopee's 9.9 Super Shopping Day has demonstrated its ability to empower local businesses and drive sales growth. Shopee remains dedicated to empowering local sellers and fostering a thriving e-commerce ecosystem in Malaysia.Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeMY #ShopeeMalaysia #Shopee99

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.





Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.