CAIRO, EGYPT - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - AstraZeneca Egypt has recently been awarded the prestigious Best Place to Work for Working Parents certification highlighting its unwavering commitment to supporting employees with families and creating a workplace environment that is conducive to both professional success and personal well-being.The "Best Places to Work for Working Parents" certification is an accolade given to companies that demonstrate exceptional support for working parents. It assesses factors like family-friendly benefits, work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, and parental leave policies. Companies that achieve this certification gain a competitive edge by attracting top talent, enhancing their reputation, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce.: "We are immensely proud to receive the Best Place to Work certification for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights our dedication to creating a supportive environment where our employees can thrive. We firmly believe in fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion, where every individual feels empowered to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the Company's success.": " We're proud that 95% of our employees consider AstraZeneca a great place to work for parents. Being a Great Place to Work is a commitment to our people, reflecting our priority to support our employees' well-being, focusing on creating a workplace that excels in various factors such as culture, learning, development, leadership, and talent management. This recognition serves as a powerful validation of our efforts to cultivate a truly inspiring work environment where our people grow personally and professionally."AstraZeneca Egypt has also achieved the standard Best Place to Work certification for a couple of years along with the Best Place to Work for Females and Millennials certification demonstrating year after year its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and its commitment to the growth and well-being of its employees.Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.