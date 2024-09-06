Academic Excellence with Prestigious Scholarship Opportunities

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to cement its position as a world-leading institution for postgraduate education, offering unparalleled support and opportunities for aspiring researchers and global talent.Ranked 36globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 10in Asia by Times Higher Education, and 1st in Hong Kong by U.S. News & World Report, CUHK stands out as a beacon of academic excellence. The University's prowess spans diverse fields, with 10 subjects ranked in the top 30 worldwide, including 3rd in Education & Education Researchand Gastroenterology and Hepatology, as well as 8th in Artificial Intelligenceand NursingCUHK Graduate School offers over 220 postgraduate programmes across 8 faculties, including Arts, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Science and Social Science; providing a comprehensive range of study options for diverse academic interests.CUHK provides an excellent environment for conducting impactful research, boasting approximately 300 research institutes and centres. The University is home to 5 state key laboratories established with the approval of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, further enhancing its research capabilities. Moreover, many of CUHK's scholars are globally renowned experts who have made significant breakthroughs in their respective research areas. These accomplished experts provide valuable mentorship and guidance to the University's postgraduate students, fostering an intellectually stimulating environment for innovative research and enriching intellectual pursuits.The University's commitment to research is evident in its investment of HK$1.38B in research funding for 2022-2023. In an effort to continue nurturing global talents and scholars, CUHK offers the prestigiousto outstanding students, at an enhanced package valued at US$227,200 for the entire normative study period. This comprehensive package covers stipends, tuition fee waivers, lodging awards, and travel allowances. Additionally, theoffered by the HKSAR Government supports talented individuals from over 100 countries to pursue full-time research postgraduate studies in Hong Kong. This scholarship covers full tuition fees for the entire study period, making it an attractive option for international students seeking to advance their research careers at CUHK.The upcoming CUHK Postgraduate Virtual Info Week 2024, scheduled from October 21-31, 2024, offers prospective students a chance to explore these opportunities further. The event will feature introductions to both taught and research postgraduate programmes available at CUHK, scholarship information, and insights from professors and current students.For more information about CUHK's postgraduate programmes and the Virtual Info Week, visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/admissions/admission-events

About CUHK

Established in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a leading comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK is committed to creating a thriving ecosystem to support research and innovation to improve lives globally. Our world-leading research breakthroughs and knowledge transfer have created a far-reaching impact around the world.



